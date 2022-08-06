The beaver — castor canadensis — is North America’s largest rodent. However, don’t let that often-misunderstood title cause you to think any less of this amazing creature.
Although rodents are usually considered pests, beavers are really an important part of the Bighorn National Forest’s ecology. Besides humans, beavers are the only animals that drastically change their environment to meet their needs. These changes don’t only benefit beavers; the ponds created by their labors supply lush riparian zones where many plants and other organisms also profit. Fish, birds, amphibians, moose, deer and others rely on these special areas for food, water and habitat. The ponds also create water storage, reduce the risk of wildfire by creating fire breaks and improve stream quality — all things that humans also benefit from.
Beaver can grow to weigh more than 100 pounds in rare cases but usually weigh in around 45-60 pounds. They typically mate for life, and the females give birth to about four kits at a time. The young will stay with their parents for up to two years, when they form strong social bonds and pass on knowledge from generation to generation. Not only does the beaver family work together to build and repair dams, during the summers they also harvest trees and twigs to store for winter food. Beavers store their food near a lodge or hole in the bank to be eaten throughout the winter. They survive on other plants as well such as sedges, fleshy roots and water lilies.
Another fun fact about beavers is that their teeth don’t stop growing during the animal’s lifetime. This is a good thing, since their diet of woody vegetation and habit of chewing down trees greatly wears on their teeth.
Beaver tails can grow up to 18 inches long and are used as a rudder for these fabulous swimmers. Their tails are also used to slap mud in place while they build their dams and even as a kickstand for more stability when chewing down a tree. The tail is a great warning system to other beaver when used to slap the water when danger is near.
Beavers were once very abundant in North America. Unfortunately, due to their fur’s ability to felt into wonderfully waterproof and fashionable hats, they were trapped nearly to extinction by the early 1900s. Fortunately, conservation efforts have allowed them to make a partial recovery.
However, there is still more work to do. To improve the health of streams, reduce fire risk and ultimately protect municipal watersheds, the Bighorn National Forest started building Beaver Dam Analogs in 2020. Known as BDAs, these human-made dams simulate beaver ponds with the hope that beaver families will move in and improve on what people started. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also relocated a few beaver families to BDA sites on the forest.
You can do your part to protect these truly remarkable landscape engineers. If beavers are causing conflicts, contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department or call any one of our Bighorn National Forest offices. There are things that can be done to reduce conflicts so that beavers can continue to recover and the landscape with them.
Sara Kirol is public affairs officer, R2 Leave No Trace coordinator and partnership coordinator for the Bighorn National Forest.