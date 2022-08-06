The beaver — castor canadensis — is North America’s largest rodent. However, don’t let that often-misunderstood title cause you to think any less of this amazing creature.

Although rodents are usually considered pests, beavers are really an important part of the Bighorn National Forest’s ecology. Besides humans, beavers are the only animals that drastically change their environment to meet their needs. These changes don’t only benefit beavers; the ponds created by their labors supply lush riparian zones where many plants and other organisms also profit. Fish, birds, amphibians, moose, deer and others rely on these special areas for food, water and habitat. The ponds also create water storage, reduce the risk of wildfire by creating fire breaks and improve stream quality — all things that humans also benefit from.

Sara Kirol is public affairs officer, R2 Leave No Trace coordinator and partnership coordinator for the Bighorn National Forest. 

