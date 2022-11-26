Paamus Naokwaide drainage Salt River Range.jpg

The Paamus Naokwaide drainage in the Salt River Range in western Wyoming, a tributary of the Greys River, was recently renamed.

 Courtesy photo |

How did you get your name? Just recently, my mom told me (yet again) how my name came to be. She wants to make sure that I not only know the origin story of my name, but the actual ridgeline she was riding when it came to her.

There is usually a story behind a name. Soon to be parents often spend hours contemplating names for future children. Names often have a connection to a family member, an experience or a special place.

Khale Century Reno is executive director of Wyoming Wilderness Association. 

