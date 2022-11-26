How did you get your name? Just recently, my mom told me (yet again) how my name came to be. She wants to make sure that I not only know the origin story of my name, but the actual ridgeline she was riding when it came to her.
There is usually a story behind a name. Soon to be parents often spend hours contemplating names for future children. Names often have a connection to a family member, an experience or a special place.
As people, we can name locations to represent a prominent geological feature or a specific connection we have to that place. I love to open up maps and glance over all the names given to lakes, mountains and valleys. There is meaning behind those names and some of the stories go back thousands of years.
November is National Native American Heritage Month. As a country, we are celebrating the heritages, cultures and contributions of Native Americans to the United States. In recognition, Wyoming Wilderness Association has been sharing a variety of resources, information and relevant stories with regards to our work with tribal partners.
In addition, we have been reflecting and discussing how landscape names came to be and the recent renaming of some of them. Specifically — Carlie Ideker, our tribal engagement coordinator based out of our Jackson office, shared her reflections in "The Weight of a Name" in WWA’s most recent blog post. It reads:
In early September of 2022, over 650 geographic features across the United States received new names. The concerted effort, led by Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and executed in Secretarial Order 3404, targeted derogatory and racist place names on federal public lands. In Wyoming, over 40 features across 16 counties received unique monikers that removed the slur against Indigenous women.
The new names are welcoming for everyone, a standard that should be inherent in our public lands and wild places. For those who argue the word isn’t offensive, the field of etymology exists to study the origins of words and changes in their meaning over time. Language is fluid and unfortunately, co-opting and weaponizing words happens all too often. In fact, this isn’t the first time the U.S. Board of Geographic Names has changed racist or derogatory geographic place names and it likely won’t be the last.
In western Wyoming, places like Fireweed Creek and Paateheya’ateka’a Naokwaide (Elk Eater Creek) now have distinguishing geographic identifiers, each with their own story. The locations that carry Shoshonean names are a direct reminder of the living history and ongoing connection between Indigenous Peoples and the landscapes they have called home for thousands of years.
For WWA, the renaming effort represents an important step in protecting our remaining public wildlands through equitable and comprehensive management. The future of these wild places depends on the relationships we forge between communities, organizations, agencies, and Indigenous Tribal nations. Let’s make them count. To learn more, please visit our blog post where we have additional links to information and resources around this topic.
Khale Century Reno is executive director of Wyoming Wilderness Association.