Off-roading

Examples of illegal off-roading in Shoshone National Forest as viewed from the back of a horse. 

 Courtesy photo | Sarah Walker

Since we are a statewide organization, I thought it would be important to share an update on what is happening just over the mountain to the west. Our policy coordinator, Sarah Walker, spends a great deal of her time within the Shoshone National Forest, sometimes even putting in 20 miles via horseback into the backcountry.

The SNF is currently revising its travel plan, which has been in the process since 2015. Wyoming Wilderness Association has been closely involved in this process since its start and has worked to keep you, the public, informed on actions you can take to be a part of the process as well.

Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association.

