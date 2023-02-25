Since we are a statewide organization, I thought it would be important to share an update on what is happening just over the mountain to the west. Our policy coordinator, Sarah Walker, spends a great deal of her time within the Shoshone National Forest, sometimes even putting in 20 miles via horseback into the backcountry.
The SNF is currently revising its travel plan, which has been in the process since 2015. Wyoming Wilderness Association has been closely involved in this process since its start and has worked to keep you, the public, informed on actions you can take to be a part of the process as well.
The Shoshone National Forest is the nation’s first national forest, and arguably one of the wildest. The forest encompasses a total of 2.4 million acres making up an important swath of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, one of the last ecologically intact temperate ecosystems on earth. Ranging from the wild and scenic Clark’s Fork River (4,600 feet) to the top of Wyoming’s highest peak (13,804 feet), the Shoshone is an essential part of the contiguous landscape that supports Greater Yellowstone’s world-renowned wildlife populations and migration routes.
Known as the Horse Forest, the Shoshone’s front country areas are as wild, rugged and remote as its designated wilderness areas. WWA worked to protect the Shoshone’s wild country through a decade-long public forest plan revision process. Signed in 2015, the final forest plan confirmed the Shoshone’s niche as a unique backcountry, primitive forest and protected several priority wildlands as non-motorized or non-mechanized.
Still, the fate of many of the forest’s inventoried roadless areas and front country recreation areas will be determined through Travel Planning. The Final Forest Plan said what can happen on the Shoshone’s wildlands, but the Travel Plan says what will happen. WWA recently produced a report analyzing over 1,600 public comments submitted in response to the Shoshone Travel Management Plan 2021 Environmental Assessment. The analysis found overwhelming public support for a conservative travel plan that protects the unique backcountry character of the forest with better enforcement and maintenance of the Shoshone’s existing motorized travel system.
While quantitative analysis showed the majority of public comments were classified as conservation-oriented, the reviewers found more commonality than divergence in public opinion. The majority of motorized users expressed a desire not to lose existing motorized access, while many conservation-oriented users asked the SNF to maintain and enforce the existing system, not add new roads and trails. Every alternative presented in the 2021 EA proposed significant new roads and trails without addressing enforcement concerns and significant on-the-ground access changes, resulting in a startling lack of support for any of the alternatives presented by the SNF.
By providing at least one alternative that prioritizes enforcement and maintenance of the existing system instead of adding to it, the Shoshone likely could have found common ground and broad public support for that proposed alternative.
New leadership on the Shoshone provides a new opportunity to work toward an informed and supported sustainable travel plan reflective of public comments. In June 2022, the Shoshone welcomed a new forest supervisor, Diane Taliaferro, who brings a wealth of positive travel planning experience and deep connections to the Greater Yellowstone Area. The new year brings a new opportunity for new leadership to correct course. The Forest Service characterizes travel planning as notoriously contentious, but the commonality in public comments highlights an easy path forward.
We will keep you posted as developments occur. You can find our full analysis of the comments on our website or at https://bit.ly/3YWT895.
Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association.