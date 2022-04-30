Are you considering a garden this year? With the rising food costs, it is a wise idea.
Before you commit time and money to a garden, take some time to seriously consider it. Ask yourself this question and be totally honest: Do I really want to commit to a garden, or do I like the idea of a garden? Magazines, television and that trip to plant sections in the stores are true temptations. Many folks spend lots of money on plants and supplies only to be sorely dissatisfied with the end results. Sadly, it becomes a negative experience.
So, how much time do you really have to squeeze in another summer project? Gardening is like any other endeavor in our lives. The time you commit, from the prep work to harvesting, needs to be considered.
One of the great things about a garden is that you can tailor one to your space and time. If summer is your busiest season — as it is with the majority of us here — plan for a small garden. I have friends that raise many types of vegetables in recycled, five gallon buckets. They can be moved easily according to the weather. Many big-box stores and online sites carry all kinds of raised garden kits.
A well-planned, smaller square garden can keep a family of four in fresh food all summer. If you already have a garden plot available, you are halfway there! You also have the option of using a plot in one of our many community gardens in the county.
There are other things you need to consider. What kind of water source do you have? Most gardens require at least an inch of water per week. Many folks I know failed by either over-watering or under-watering. What condition is the soil in? Do you need to purchase organics to make it better?
Weed prevention will reduce much of your maintenance time. There are many various types of weed barriers. Wildlife, children and pets will wreak havoc on the garden. Consider their needs when planning. Will you need to fence, and how costly will it be? I guarantee you, if there are deer about, you will need it! They will eat everything.
Start with simple, easy-to-grow plants that will thrive in our area. You want to watch for zone three and four flowers that are hardy to our Wyoming weather. Look for good solid performers with vegetables. Growing plants from seeds is fine, but they need to be started from six to eight weeks out. Unless you have a greenhouse or a protected sunny space in your house, stick to buying plants ready to be put in prepared soil.
Our summers here are packed with so many outdoor activities. We only have so much time to enjoy where we live before the snow flies again. Gardening can add to that outdoor time. Just take a bit of time to really think about what you can realistically do.
My hope is that you will try a garden, regardless of size and style. I tell my garden students at school that gardening is an adventure of trials and triumphs, just like life. This adventure is pretty tasty too. Do not be afraid to jump in just a little or a whole lot. Remember there are many good gardeners in our community that are here to help. They are just a call or visit away. I can guarantee that.