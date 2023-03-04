Walking my dog around Ranchester Pond on a snowy morning in February, my thoughts wandered to our upcoming seed starting classes. I couldn’t help but laugh inwardly; it was barely 15 degrees, my snow boots had crampons to keep me from slipping on the ice, I wore a wild rag to keep my face and neck warm against the wind, my warmest winter coat, thick gloves and my favorite hat (thank goodness my Saint Bernard is tougher than me).
Yet, I was planning what seeds Sheridan County students would be starting with Rooted in Wyoming volunteers at the Sheridan Research and Extension greenhouses in just a few months. I considered how those plants would later be distributed to school and community gardens across the county, pondered what lessons volunteers would share and how those beautiful gardens would serve as both classrooms and a food source by late summer.
Gardening is for optimists. And realists. And really for anyone who sees the potential in a seed, a student or an idea.
As we watch the calendar days move closer to spring, Rooted in Wyoming is grateful to be in a season of planning and growth. We are actively planning four new garden programs including partnerships with Schiffer School, Easter Seals, Story School and the Fifth Street Greenhouses with SCSD2; an ambitious garden upgrade with the Sheridan VA Victory Garden, and our annual seed starting class for Sheridan County students.
It is winter outside and a season for rest in the garden, but for us and most gardeners, it is a season to plan, prepare and dream.
As we coordinate for each of the projects above, we know that a key to our success is you, our community, volunteers, donors and friends. Last year RiW volunteers gave over 2,000 hours of their time toward RiW gardens and programs. Since our inception, time donated is more than 12,000 hours. Our hats are off to you RiW volunteers; thank you.
While many of those volunteer hours were spent in the garden, many others were spent with students in our annual seed starting classes. Through this program, students from across Sheridan County join us to plant seeds, learn about vermicomposting, soil, greenhouses and seed dispersal and experience agriculture by getting their hands in the dirt.
It’s science, biology, ecology, engaged curiosity and so much more. It’s a month of learning and fun questions from students, planting, getting your hands dirty, and anticipating the gardening season to come. It is truly one of our favorite times of the year.
Last year alone RiW and ShREC hosted 620 students across 20 classes from the end of March and through April and planted an impressive 1,400 plants, all of which were distributed to Sheridan County School and community gardens for planting in May and June.
If you are interested in helping with seed starting, wielding a shovel or hoe at a work day, watering plants during the summer, teaching students how to prepare fresh vegetables or partnering at a community garden, visit our website, rootedinwyoming.org, or call the office, 307-675-2088. There are so many ways to get involved.
The best way I’ve found to wield off the winter blues and the icy monotony of late winter is to get connected, start planning, find ways to be engaged and use your gifts and experiences to encourage others. A solid set of crampons and good winter gloves are helpful too.
Jodi Kenney is Rooted in Wyoming outreach and project coordinator.