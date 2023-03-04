Walking my dog around Ranchester Pond on a snowy morning in February, my thoughts wandered to our upcoming seed starting classes. I couldn’t help but laugh inwardly; it was barely 15 degrees, my snow boots had crampons to keep me from slipping on the ice, I wore a wild rag to keep my face and neck warm against the wind, my warmest winter coat, thick gloves and my favorite hat (thank goodness my Saint Bernard is tougher than me).

Yet, I was planning what seeds Sheridan County students would be starting with Rooted in Wyoming volunteers at the Sheridan Research and Extension greenhouses in just a few months. I considered how those plants would later be distributed to school and community gardens across the county, pondered what lessons volunteers would share and how those beautiful gardens would serve as both classrooms and a food source by late summer.

Jodi Kenney is Rooted in Wyoming outreach and project coordinator. 

