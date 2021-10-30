One of the most common words people use to describe the summer of 2021 is “hot.” With record highs starting in early June and going through October; county and federal fire restrictions starting early and remaining until late in the fall; and with little to no wetting rain for weeks at a time, it is no wonder.
Any one of this summer’s days could have been much like that of Aug. 21, 1937, the day the Blackwater Fire on the Shoshone National Forest, near Cody, Wyoming, made a turn for the worse. It was hot, nearly 90 degrees according to historical reports. The fire had been smoldering in a drainage for a few days since lightning ignited it around Aug. 18, 1937. It was thought to be only a couple acres when fire crews were alerted and quickly started digging hand lines to contain it.
By Aug. 20, 1937, it had grown to over 200 acres, and 58 men were on scene working to control the blaze. Reinforcements arrived from the Bighorn National Forest early on the morning of Aug. 21, 1937, and they were quickly sent to the line. That afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. a previously detected spot fire and a sudden change in the weather caused the fire to blow up.
Many firefighters could not escape and were burned. Nine men were killed immediately, six were burned so badly that death followed shortly at either the hospital or during the evacuation and 38 others suffered injuries. Twelve of the deaths were from the Bighorn National Forest crew, including their two foremen, James T. Saban and Paul E. Tyrrell. At that time, it was the greatest loss of life from a single fire since 1910.
This is a scenario no fire manager — along with every parent, sister, brother, friend, child, etc. — wants repeated. So, when a fire was reported in a remote rugged area of the Bighorn National Forest July 17, 2021, managers were on alert and concerned about sending people in for direct attack. Thought to be lightning caused, the fire started small, like the Blackwater, but in just a few hours bloomed to well over 200 acres. Fire mangers immediately started calling for reinforcements from a pool of resources that all other fires in the region and country were also drawing from. Fortunately, an incident command team was available.
The team quickly determined putting people in the steep canyon with the fire, while it may have resulted in quicker fire suppression, was not a feasible option due to concerns for the safety and well-being of those who would be sent. The plan was to construct containment lines away from the fire’s main advances where crews could do so without unnecessary risk.
However, because this method leaves unburned fuels within the perimeter, it became evident this would be a long suppression fire that managers suspected could last until a season ending weather event, such as a large snowstorm, occurred.
Firefighting efforts were focused on building and maintaining containment lines and preventing perimeter growth and spot fires. Crews were supported by helicopters that dropped water on interior hot spots cooling and preventing the fire from making runs at its containment lines. High winds grounded aircraft and pushed the flames over the containment lines a few times in August and September. Crews have been able to prevent any further growth since that time.
The Crater Ridge Fire went through one type 2 and two type 3 incident command teams. It is currently under management of the sixth type 4 team. Long fire seasons can be taxing to our crews. They are deployed from all over the country and are from local, state and federal agencies. They are away from their family and friends for weeks at a time and can be sent back out again after only a short break. The fire season is notably becoming a year-round phenomenon with advantageous weather conditions for wildland fires lasting longer, reducing any rest and recuperation firefighters once had in the “off” season.
Even with advances in fire science and mathematical fire models and over 100 years of fire management experience that provides the USDA Forest Service with a wealth of knowledge to pull from when making decisions, the work is still grueling, hot and dangerous. The rewards of protecting life, property and natural resources help bring our firefighters back each day. Next time you see a wildland firefighter please thank them for what they do. Help them out by respecting closures and fire restrictions, and if you have questions about local fire management, please contact one of the Bighorn National Forest offices.