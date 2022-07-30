Cutthroat
Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

When you think of Wyoming, you certainly think of majestic mountains, rolling prairies and plains, picturesque landscapes and wide open spaces. But when you venture out to take advantage of Wyoming’s lakes, rivers or reservoirs, do you ever wonder, when it’s hot outside, if you should be fishing?

Catching and releasing a fish when water temperatures are high can lead to unintended mortality. Wyoming has had pretty decent water years since the long drought of the early 2000s. Over the last couple of years however, we have experienced below normal snowpack, less frequent rains and above normal temperatures; resulting in decreased stream flows, elevated water temperatures and forest fires.

Recommended for you