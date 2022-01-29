Summer has one community event after another and is full of endless volunteer opportunities. From trail or garden work days to volunteering at an event, the weather is great and there is always somewhere fun and exciting to help out. Volunteer opportunities in the winter aren’t always as apparent but there are still countless ways to support your community.
Some might even say that volunteering needs are greater in the winter months. When the roads have snow or ice, there is a higher demand for delivering meals and groceries to those in need. There are volunteer opportunities with The Food Group to deliver weekend food bags to families and there are volunteer opportunities with The Hub on Smith to deliver meals to homebound seniors.
The Wyoming weather isn’t always kind and not everyone has the physical ability to shovel their own driveway or the financial means to pay for snow removal services. The city of Sheridan is partnering with The Hub on Smith to begin the snow patrol program this winter for local driveway and sidewalk clearing. Whether you are shoveling snow or delivering food, there are volunteer opportunities right in your neighborhood, check them out if you have the time and ability to help out.
If you’re interested in a more adventurous volunteer opportunity, there are numerous volunteer opportunities that support growing the outdoor community and help individuals and families enjoy the outdoors safely. The Black Mountain Nordic Club promotes the sport of cross-country skiing while providing consistent trail grooming for the Sibley Lake and Cutler Hill ski trails. If you are interested in supporting their mission, you can get involved and become a member of the Black Mountain Nordic Club.
As far as winter activities go, Antelope Butte definitely has their fair share of winter volunteer opportunities. The mission of Antelope Butte is to “provide affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation, training, and educational opportunities, with a focus on youth and beginners” and volunteers in our community play a vital role in bringing this mission to life.
Did you know that a majority of Antelope Butte snowsports instructors and Antelope Butte ski patrollers are volunteers. These volunteer opportunities are a serious commitment but there are invaluable benefits.
In addition to being a part of a team of exceptional individuals, if you volunteer as a snowsports instructor, Antelope Butte provides ski or snowboard instructor training and the opportunity to become a certified instructor. Similarly, the Antelope Butte Ski Patrol is an amazing group to volunteer with and they do so much to keep everyone on the mountain safe. To be a part of the Antelope Butte Ski Patrol, you must complete an intensive outdoor education course.
There are additional volunteer opportunities at Antelope Butte that don’t require any training or major time commitment. During the weekend, you can sign up to volunteer a few hours as a parking lot attendant or as a lift ticket checker and then receive a free lift ticket for your time.
With all of the impactful nonprofit organizations in Sheridan, there are more volunteer opportunities available in the winter months not listed here. The cold weather and short days make it tempting to stay in the comfort of your home but the winter can be a great time to get out and get involved in your community. There is a volunteer opportunity out there for everyone, you just need to find the right organization and volunteer position that fits your interests and skills.