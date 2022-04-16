With this recent spell of warm weather, gardeners throughout Sheridan County — including this one — have their green thumbs itching to get in the dirt.
The benefits of gardening abound, especially for older adults.
Gardening provides opportunity for socialization, physical activity and learning something new as well as decreased dementia risk and improved mood. It is also a source of vitamin D and fresh, locally grown food.
Although gardening can come with barriers that prevent seniors from participating, there are practical ways to address these challenges..
Gardening can be physically demanding. Individuals who have difficulty bending, stooping or lifting may avoid gardening to prevent fall or injury. Balance concerns may dissuade individuals from venturing into areas with uneven terrain. With older age comes increased skin fragility and more difficulty regulating body temperature, which can lead to injury or illness. Safety is a major concern. Gardening also requires at least some amount of free space, and not everyone has access to an open plot of land.
While all these barriers stacked up may seem daunting, there are strategies to address all of them. If you are concerned about your physical ability to garden, now is the time to take action. Start with taking short walks to build up your endurance. Practice functional movements like squatting, kneeling and deadlifts. Incorporate exercises that challenge your balance to improve it. Check out class schedules at the YMCA or Hub on Smith for guided fitness classes.
If you are unsure about where to start and what is safe, talk to your doctor about a prescription for physical therapy to improve your strength, endurance and balance.
Modifications to or deliberate planning of your garden space can address limitations around physical ability and space, too. Vertical gardening using poles, trellis or tower garden set-ups can reduce the amount of bending and stooping you will need to do to care for your plants. Container gardening makes it easy to gradually scale up the amount of dirt space you have and can tend to. Raised beds, whether ground level, waist height or a “knee wall,” provide an elevated garden surface. If you have the right space, hanging baskets are another way to get your garden off the ground.
To increase safety, plan ahead with a sturdy place to sit and a shady place to take a break. Try to complete most tasks early in the morning or later in the day to avoid peak sun exposure hours. Use gloves to protect the skin of your hands and sunscreen and protective clothing to prevent sunburn. Have plenty of water handy to stay hydrated. Incorporate pavers or a stone walkway through your garden to reduce risk of falls. Tools such as a garden kneeler, bucket seat or garden cart will improve safety, comfort and efficiency. The use of soaker hoses or drip irrigation and mulch can reduce the frequency and work of watering.
Sheridan is fortunate to have abundant gardening resources. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has a seed library and shelves of books on gardening. Community gardens are a great opportunity for those who don’t have their own space but want to garden. This is a great opportunity to bring a friend along or make new ones in the garden. If you are interested in participating in garden activities but don’t want to have your own, consider volunteering with Rooted in Wyoming. Contact us at rootedinwyoming@gmail.com or by phone at 307-675-2088.