As gardeners, we are at war with weeds. Our enemy is dedicated, persevering and mindless. Yes, I am talking about weeds but not just any weed. We are at war with the king of weeds.
Sun Tzu, in his book titled The Art of War, said “Know yourself, and know your enemy.” Yes, I have read the book. Well, I started to read it once, and then I kind of fell asleep.
Anyway, let’s get to know our enemy. Most commonly known as field bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis), this plant has many other names including perennial morningglory, creeping jenny, bellbine, sheepbine and cornbind.
The root system of bindweed has both deep vertical and shallow horizontal lateral roots. The vertical roots can reach depths of 20 feet or more. It spreads from an extensive rootstock and from seed. Most parts of the bindweed roots and rhizomes can produce buds that can create new roots and shoots.
Roots capable of budding are found to depths of 14 feet. Fragments of vertical roots and rhizomes as short as 2 inches can form new plants. Lateral roots serve another important function. About 15 to 30 inches from the parent plant, a lateral often turns downward, becoming a secondary vertical root, and sends out both roots and shoots from the turning point.
By this means a single field bindweed plant can spread radially more than 10 feet in a growing season. This extensive underground network allows for overwintering without foliage, and it can persist for many years in the soil.
Are you depressed yet? Well, cheer up because in this war, science is our ally. Are you familiar with the military doctrine shock and awe? In that doctrine, the military attempts to push the enemy off balance and demoralize the troops by establishing rapid dominance through the application of overwhelming power. Well, shock and awe won’t work for us because our enemy is mindless. As we learned earlier, everything bindweed does is geared toward expansion and reproduction.
In his book, Sun Tzu also said, “When the enemy is relaxed, make them toil. When full, starve them. When settled, make them move.” So I propose we adopt a new doctrine, and we call it relentless persecution. Hang on, because this is where we apply our science.
There are three tactics that can be used for weed control. They are biological, chemical and mechanical.
Biological weed control usually involves the application of host specific insects or selective grazing to suppress the target species. However, I am not aware of any host-specific insects that will attack only bindweed, and bringing in a herd of goats to suppress our bindweed has all kinds of social and economic ramifications.
So for the sake of domestic peace and tranquility, let’s drop the biological option for now.
As a side note, competition for sunlight from other plants can be considered a form of biological control. And it is a fact that bindweed does not grow as well in the shade. Perhaps a dense planting of vigorous plants can help to suppress weeds?
Now chemical control is very effective on deep-rooted perennial weeds. However, you may be raising food in your garden and may have some concerns with the idea of eating poisons. Go figure. So most types of chemical weed control cannot be utilized in this war.
Mechanical control is our best option. Mechanical methods include rototilling, plowing, chopping, burning, picking, digging, spading, cursing and hoeing. Oh, I get blisters just thinking about it.
Remember the Sun Tzu quote above? Because bindweed has roots that grow deeper than we can reach, we need to use tactics that keeps these plants working, starving, and unsettled. It is really easier than you think.
Under the doctrine of relentless persecution, all we need to do is remove the leaves from these plants. Yes, the roots are still alive and yes, they will sprout new leaves. But we know that each time a plant has to send up new sprouts and grow new leaves, it has to draw on its reserves to build this new growth. We also know that plants utilize sunlight to make the chemical compounds they need to survive. By removing the chlorophyll each time the bindweed sprouts, we prevent the plant from ever replacing the reserves it expended to grow new shoots. I like to think that if Sun Tzu had been a gardener, he would have said: “If your enemy requires light to conduct photosynthesis, deny them the sun.”
Some gardeners shy away from hoeing because they think it is too much work. I completely disagree. Using a good sharp hoe is quick and painless. Remember that all we have to do is cut the leaves off our weeds. That is the key to weeding with a hoe; frequent repetition. If we let our weeds grow unhampered for a long period of time, then they will be able to replace their reserves.
Time’s up, so I leave you with another quote, this time from General George Patton, “When in doubt, attack, attack, attack!”