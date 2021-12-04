The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, under the direction of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, administers lands and public easement areas home to a variety of fish and wildlife.
Wyoming’s Wildlife Habitat Management Areas provide crucial winter habitat for big game and important production areas for birds and mammals. Statewide, the Game and Fish Commission owns or administers approximately 450,000 acres spread across 44 WHMAs. Each WHMA is managed first and foremost for the purpose of the original acquisition, easement and/or agreement. For example, Yellowtail WHMA near Lovell was acquired in the early 1960s for the specific purpose of protecting and enhancing waterfowl habitat. Many of Wyoming’s WHMAs were purchased with a 75% contribution from the federal government via Pittman-Robertson Act funds. That federal program began in 1937 and remains in effect today, collecting a small excise tax on firearms and ammunition and distributing the money to states for wildlife conservation.
In accordance with Pittman-Robertson funding requirements, the property must be managed for the purpose of its acquisition. Other activities on the properties, such as hunting, fishing, camping or other recreational pursuits are allowed if they do not conflict or interfere with the primary management goal.
In the Sheridan Region, there are four WHMAs located along the east slope of the Bighorn Mountains — Kerns (Parkman), Amsden Creek (Dayton), Bud Love (Buffalo) and Ed O. Taylor (Kaycee).
Since these WHMAs were acquired to provide crucial winter range for big game, they all have a seasonal closure to human presence during the winter to provide a safe refuge for these animals. Amsden Creek and Kerns closed Nov. 15 and Ed O. Taylor and Bud Love will close Dec. 31. Bud Love, Ed O. Taylor and Amsden Creek will reopen at 8 a.m. May 15, 2022, and Kerns will reopen at 8 a.m. June 1, 2022. WHMAs are comprised not only of Wyoming Game and Fish Commission fee title lands but can also include lands managed through cooperative agreements with the United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Office of State Lands, Bureau of Reclamation or U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
In short, WHMAs are not public lands in the traditional sense, but they do provide public access. They are also subject to local taxes, just like privately-owned property. Since the mid-1950s, the Game and Fish Commission has paid all applicable local taxes on its fee-titled land, amounting to approximately a quarter of a million dollars annually.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department also manages lands identified as Public Access Areas (PAAs) that provide public recreation opportunities. Because they are also acquired based on specific public recreation purposes they may not always allow for all “recreational” activities. For example, a PAA may allow fishing but not hunting. There are 16 PAAs in the Sheridan Region ranging from Tongue River Canyon near Dayton to Blue Creek west of Kaycee to LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle. All of these PAAs help ensure anglers, hunters and others recreating in Wyoming have free and, in most cases, perpetual access to fish, hike, photograph and hunt in areas that might otherwise be inaccessible.
It’s also important to recognize that in addition to these WHMAs and PAAs, the Game and Fish acquires public access for hunting and fishing on lease bases from private landowners through the Access Yes program. These Walk-In Hunting, Walk-In Fishing and Hunter Management Areas are key components in providing public access to otherwise inaccessible lands and working closely with landowners who are willing to enter the program to both manage populations and provide recreational opportunities.