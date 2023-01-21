Winter can be very difficult for wildlife in the Bighorn National Forest. Depending on the species, animals have developed coping strategies that better equip them to survive the challenging winter months.
When snow piles up and creeks and lakes ice over, it can make it more difficult for animals to move, eat, and find water. Like many bird species, elk and deer deal with this issue by migrating or leaving the mountain for lower areas where it may be slightly warmer and with less snow and ice Amsden Creek, Kerns, and Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Areas on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned lands along the face of Bighorn Mountains were purchased and set aside as winter range for elk and deer to provide them an undisturbed place to spend the winter months. There are also several areas known as S-Areas in the Bighorn National Forest, some of these areas were established to further protect wildlife during this critical time of year. To avoid unduly harming wildlife, while traveling on a motorized vehicle during the winter, be sure to know where these areas are and the regulations.
Species such as moose, spend winter in the Bighorn National Forest. They are better equipped to travel through deep snow with longer legs and a great shoulder span of motion than those of elk or deer. Moose also eat woody vegetation like willows, which are less likely to be covered by deep snow. Smaller creatures such as mice and voles live all winter underneath the snowpack. There, they build tunnels and feed on dried plants in an insulated and surprisingly warm zone between the ground and snow. Pika, members of the rabbit family, live in the harsh alpine zone, between 8,000 and 13,000 feet. They collect and store forage into large accumulations known as haypiles (some the size of a bathtub!) and feed on them throughout the winter. Squirrels are also adapted to stay in the Forest, living on seed caches that were collected during the warmer months. Rabbits, coyotes, mountain lions, and bobcats will tough out the winter by endlessly searching for food. One interesting and efficient way rabbits have found to survive is to re-eat their own poop. This behavior is called coprophagy and helps them fully absorb all the nutrients they need from their food.
Animals such as chipmunks, marmots, and bears have a completely different strategy, they avoid winter all together by sleeping all or most of it away. Sound a little appealing? Marmots, bats, and chipmunks hibernate and sleep all winter, living off the fat they accumulated by eating voraciously throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Interestingly, marmots spend more than half their lives sleeping! Bears go into what is called torpor, similar to hibernation, but they may wake up at intervals during the winter to eat a bit more, give birth, or just have a look around on a warmer day.
Whatever adaptation the wildlife in the Bighorn National Forest use to survive, it is also important for people to help them out a little. Make sure you know regulations and respect closures and give animals their space, not just in winter but all year. If we work together, we will continue to enjoy the Bighorn’s abundant wildlife now and into the future. For more information on the Bighorn National Forest and regulations, please visit our website, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
Sara Kirol is a public affairs officer for the Bighorn National Forest.