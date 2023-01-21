1-21-23 OUTDOORS column wildlife in winterweb.jpg
A cow moose deemed "Mrs. Cowinkle" rests in a bed of snow in the Bighorn National Forest.

 Courtesy photo | Nathan McCreery

Winter can be very difficult for wildlife in the Bighorn National Forest. Depending on the species, animals have developed coping strategies that better equip them to survive the challenging winter months.

When snow piles up and creeks and lakes ice over, it can make it more difficult for animals to move, eat, and find water. Like many bird species, elk and deer deal with this issue by migrating or leaving the mountain for lower areas where it may be slightly warmer and with less snow and ice Amsden Creek, Kerns, and Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Areas on Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned lands along the face of Bighorn Mountains were purchased and set aside as winter range for elk and deer to provide them an undisturbed place to spend the winter months. There are also several areas known as S-Areas in the Bighorn National Forest, some of these areas were established to further protect wildlife during this critical time of year. To avoid unduly harming wildlife, while traveling on a motorized vehicle during the winter, be sure to know where these areas are and the regulations.

Sara Kirol is a public affairs officer for the Bighorn National Forest.

