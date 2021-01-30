We have had a pretty mild winter here in Sheridan — so far. But the warm days and light snowfall we have seen lately could be causing some stress for your trees and landscaping plants. Their roots may be drying out, and you may need to add some supplemental water.
I’ve been saying “could be” and “may be” because winter drought is not universal. Each site needs to be evaluated. You have probably already put away your hoses and sprinklers thinking you don’t have to worry about watering your lawn and trees until next summer sometime. This is a good time to go outside and check the soil, because some of your trees and shrubs may still need you.
If the ground around your trees or landscaping plants is bare, check to see how dry the soil surface is. During warm periods, even dormant plants will transpire some, and they need to keep their water up to prevent winter damage. Be especially vigilant of evergreens like spruce or fir trees and juniper bushes. If you see brownish needles on the tips of branches, it’s time to pull hose.
If you check on the internet, you can find a lot of articles about winter watering. I have scanned through several articles and listed here are the statements that are common to all.
- Water when the air temperature is above 40 degrees. Water your plants only during the middle of the day. This will give the water enough time to soak in before temperatures drop in the evening. Do not let ice accumulate on the surface.
- Plants located on the south side of buildings or in wind swept areas are most at risk. For our area, watering from December through February is the most critical period. We should be able to quit watering after March 1.
- Water deeply. Try to soak the soil to a depth of 12 inches. Using a sprinkler is a good way to spread water over a wider area. For small plants, you can just let the hose run on the ground and flood the area around the base of each plant. Try to put five to 10 gallons of water on small plants. When using a sprinkler, you only need to allow 30 minutes for each setting.
- Established trees do need to be watered, but newly planted trees and shrubs are most susceptible to winter drying.
- It may be necessary to water a couple of times a month if the ground still lacks a snow cover.
- Remember to drain hoses and disconnect them from the faucet to prevent freezing damage.
To learn more about watering trees in winter, see the University of Wyoming brochure at wyoextension.org/agpubs/pubs/B1186.pdf and a brochure from Colorado State University, extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/yard-garden/fall-and-winter-watering-7-211.
Watering trees in winter is a simple task that can have big benefits. Your trees will come through winter in a healthier condition, and next spring they will wake up refreshed and ready to go to work.