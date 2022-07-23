Before pulling on my boots to get WYO’d at the opening night of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, I hauled my family in the early morning hours to Glazed ‘N Confused for a bit of nonprofit advocating. This glorious, sugary establishment was just one of 15 coffee shops that participated in giving a portion of their proceeds from that day back to the 30 Sheridan County nonprofits participating in this 24-hour day of giving: WyoGives! We hope many of you got caffeinated on that day and gained some insight into your local nonprofits, which do amazing things for our community. If you also donated, we want to extend our sincere gratitude for your support.
While we were eating donuts and sipping a third cup of coffee, back at the WyoGives headquarters in Cheyenne, Governor Mark Gordon was reading his proclamation for the day. Thank you, Governor and First Lady Gordon, for supporting the Wyoming nonprofit sector on this special day of giving. The Wyoming Nonprofit Network launched the WyoGives fundraising idea during the 2020 pandemic, when many nonprofits around the state had to cancel fundraising initiatives. It proved to be a massive success, and this intense day of giving has only gained traction since. Now there are T-shirts, #showuswy fans, a Facebook page, videos, toolkits and local collaboratives to help the 256 organizations around Wyoming that participated this year make it a successful fundraiser. Not all the numbers are in just yet, but as of now more than $3.1 million was raised across the state.
Did you know there are 3,500 charitable nonprofit organizations operating and representing every county in Wyoming? These organizations, defined by the IRS as 501(c)(3) nonprofits, are different than other nonprofits in that they must benefit the broad public interest. These amazing organizations are essential, provide a multitude of services and span a variety of passions and visions for a vibrant and healthy community.
Perhaps you are one who is highly engaged with your local nonprofits. But if you aren’t, I want to encourage you to get to know them and the work that they do. Information from Evaluating the Economic Impact of the Nonprofit Sector in Wyoming, February 2022, a report from the University of Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis, showed the charitable nonprofit sector directly employs 16,800 Wyomingites, 8% of Wyoming’s non-government workforce. Including indirect and induced effects, this sector’s activities support 21,493 jobs and more than $2.2 billion in output. This is not even calculating the tremendous amount of volunteer hours that make up the backbone of support. Simply put, Wyoming nonprofits are an indispensable part of our communities and economic diversity.
As a board member of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, I am always looking for that champion amongst our state legislative representatives who will not only recognize the incredible work that is being done to strengthen our communities, but also advocate for this sector. WyoGives provided an opportunity to financially support and get to know this important workforce.
If you didn’t get a chance to participate this year, we are hoping next year as you begin to pull on your boots for that first night of rodeo to get WYO’d, you will get WyoGive’d as well.
So mark your calendars for July 12, 2023, and in the meantime, get to know the missions of our Wyoming nonprofits.
Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association and a board member of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.