In early March, invasive zebra mussels were confirmed in Wyoming. It’s a headline the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has dreaded for nearly a decade and an arrival we spend more than $1 million annually to prevent through our aquatic invasive species program. But these invaders didn’t travel to Wyoming on the propeller of an unsuspecting boater. Instead, the tiny mussels were nestled in “moss balls,” small spheres of algae popular with aquarium owners. They are primarily sold in pet stores.
Wyoming is one of more than three dozen states who found zebra mussels in moss balls, imported from Eurasia. Some of these states already have invasive mussels present in their natural water sources. Wyoming, on the other hand, does not. The fact that they are here now could lead to some devastating consequences for the future of our state.
Zebra mussels pose a great threat to our lakes, reservoirs and municipal water systems. Simply put, they wreak havoc and can be incredibly destructive. They remove nutrients from water, clog pipes and waterways, damage boats and outcompete native mussels. In many cases, zebra mussels are impossible to remove. This discovery could have costly impacts for Wyoming. Now, these mussels could be in homes, our city water supplies and our natural waters.
No one anticipated the arrival of this potentially catastrophic invasive species through pet products, disseminated widely throughout Wyoming on retail shelves as well as multiple online vendors. Our goal for a decade has been to keep invasives from coming to our state via watercraft. To date that approach has been effective. While we knew this day could come, we certainly didn’t expect commercial-product sales to be the source.
Current Game and Fish prevention efforts focus on boater check stations, education and monitoring. We’ve been working on this since the threat was identified more than 10 years ago. We are near the completion of 23 rapid response plans to act quickly if mussels are identified in natural water, like Flaming Gorge or Glendo reservoirs. We’ve had success, too. Our robust watercraft inspection efforts have kept quagga and zebra mussels from entering Wyoming. Boaters have stepped-up by following recommendations to drain, clean, dry their boats and stopping for quick inspections.
In 2020, Game and Fish inspected 75,620 watercraft over 240 days. At those check stations, inspectors decontaminated 701 watercraft that were highly likely to transport AIS; 22 had mussels attached. This prevention program is paid for by federal grants and other sportsperson funds.
However, AIS prevention is no longer squarely in the laps of boaters and Game and Fish. The zebra mussels arrived on plant imports which neither Game and Fish nor the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have the authority to regulate. Because we don’t have invasive mussels now, we don’t know how they will affect Wyoming, and we may not know in the near term.
The next several months and how we act together as a state and nation will be crucial for the future of Wyoming. Controlling the impacts of these mussels will demand coordination and partnership from all stakeholders. Gov. Mark Gordon has convened an emergency response team, led by Game and Fish and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. We’re working with municipalities and other state agencies on a strategy to mitigate as much risk as possible because of this discovery.
Additionally, we are looking to identify all places we should be looking and sampling to contain and attack any infestations. We are hopeful with cooperation from multiple agencies and the public we can prevent mussels from emerging in our natural waters.
If you are an aquarium owner in Wyoming or anywhere in the country, carefully dispose of these moss balls and aquarium water. Do not flush moss balls or pour aquarium water down drains or in your local water bodies. For directions, see wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/AIS-moss-balls.