Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. High 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.