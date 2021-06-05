With a fair amount of snow still on the mountain and other places still needing to dry out, getting outdoors this time of year can be a little tricky. The Bighorn National Forest offers visitors amazing recreational opportunities year-round but there are some extra factors to consider.
#KnowBeforeYouGo
Roads and trails are vulnerable to damage when used while wet and muddy. Some of the damage can lead to expensive repairs or even closures. A good rule to follow is if you’re leaving ruts or deep footprints, it’s time to stop and come again later once it is dry.
Even though summer officially starts June 20, we can still get winter-like conditions in the Bighorns. It is not uncommon for snow or low temperatures to occur anytime throughout the summer. Hypothermia is a medical condition that can happen to anyone if their body temperature is lowered too much. Even with warmer air temperatures, if a person cannot stay dry, they are susceptible to hypothermia. Remember to bring lots of extra clothing and appropriate outdoor gear to keep yourself comfortable.
Construction and repairs will be occurring at Shell Falls Visitor Center and the building will be closed. Staff will not always be onsite to assist you with questions or emergencies. Visitors will be allowed to park in the parking lot to observe the falls and hike the scenic trail. Be sure to bring your binoculars, you just may spot the elusive bighorn sheep that live in the area. Porta-potties will still be available, however, please consider hauling your trash home. Employees will regularly visit but cannot always keep up with the high volume of litter and garbage left at this site.
#RespectWildlife
Spring is one of the most rewarding times to watch wildlife. Most species have their young and are busy replenishing lost fat stores from the long winter. Moose, elk and deer are plentiful and tend to frequent open meadows near roads and highways. If you are lucky to spot and animal, be sure you pull your vehicle off roads and highways before stopping. You may cause an accident if you’re not careful. Wildlife are also very vulnerable this time of year. Food sources may be low, and many mothers are pulling double duty caring for young and trying to find enough calories to remain healthy. Never approach or harass wildlife, they can perceive you as a threat and can become a hazard to your safety and theirs. Give them a lot of space and never, never, never move a baby animal from where mom left them. She is most likely nearby and will be back to care for the baby.
#LeaveWhatYouFind
The Bighorn Mountains are known for massive fields of gorgeous wildflowers. Look closely in meadows along Highways 14 and 16 for the best views of early mountain flowers. Remember, it is best to leave the flowers as they are. If too many flowers are picked, there will be less flowers growing the next year and less for you to see when you return. Maybe you can take a photo or draw a picture of your favorites. Flowers are not a very durable surface to travel on and can easily be trampled by wheels, hooves, and feet. Consider sticking to designated routes to leave the flowers intact.
#BeCarefulWithFire
We are all very familiar with Smokey Bear’s motto — only you can prevent wildfires. This may seem like an overstatement but last year nationwide nearly 90% of wildfires were human caused. On the Bighorn, this number was around 50%. If you do choose to have a fire, check for fire restrictions first. If there are no fire restrictions, keep your fire small and in a metal or rock lined fire pit. Make sure your fire is completely out before leaving it, even if only for a short time. Unfortunately, we have already had to extinguish several abandoned campfires this year. The number of abandoned campfires that we find is a factor in deciding if fire restrictions are warranted.
If you follow these simple considerations, you’ll be able to enjoy the Bighorn National Forest in a safe way while reducing impacts at the same time. To learn more on how you can make a positive difference in the places you love, see lnt.org or WY Responsibly. Bighorn National Forest offices are located in Buffalo, Greybull, and Sheridan. Give us a call or visit our website, fs.usda.gov/bighorn.