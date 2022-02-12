DAYTON — A year after its formation, the hard work of the Dayton Parks Committee is taking root.
During its Monday meeting, the Dayton Town Council approved three items brought forth by the committee, which is a group of five private citizens who came together last year with the goal of “working with Dayton town employees to care for and enhance the parks, pathways and open spaces in Dayton,” according to committee chair Laurie Walters-Clark.
The first item approved was the creation of a new Adopt-A-Park program, Walters-Clark said. This program allows community groups and individuals to volunteer to address maintenance needs in Big Horn View and Scott Bicentennial parks, from painting the restrooms to sanding picnic tables to planting trees.
The program will eventually be overseen by the town of Dayton, but the committee will start the process by developing program guidelines and creating forms for prospective volunteers to fill out, Walters-Clark said. The committee hopes to begin accepting applications for the program sometime this spring.
Next, the town council approved allocating $2,100 for the purchase of up to eight new trees for Big Horn View Park and 15 trees for Scott Bicentennial Park, Walters-Clark said. The committee plans to order the trees through Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping in Sheridan and will plant them this spring.
While the town supported the purchase of the new trees, Walters-Clark said the committee is dedicated to “applying for grants and impacting the taxpayer as little as possible” for future beautification projects.
That desire led to the third and final item approved Monday: an application to become a Tree City USA.
Tree City USA is a program of the Arbor Day Foundation, and it was created in 1976 to promote the creation of “a thriving urban forest” in cities across the country, according to the Arbor Day Foundation’s website. Cities and towns recognized as Tree Cities have access to grant funding for tree purchases and related beautification efforts, Walters-Clark said. To qualify as a Tree City, a community is required to maintain a tree board or department; have a community tree ordinance in place; spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and set aside a day each year to celebrate Arbor Day, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. As of 2020, there were 3,676 Tree Cities in the country and over 749,000 trees planted in those communities.
In addition to developing the guidelines for the Adopt-a-Park program, the parks committee will be working to develop an Adopt-a-Tree program in the coming months, Walters-Clark said. The program will allow residents to pay to sponsor a tree. The sponsors would likely get something in return, such as a plaque in town hall.
“We’re still in the learning phase, but we’ve already had four people approach us about adopting a tree, so we’re looking into it and trying to figure out how it would work,” Walters-Clark said.
Walters-Clark said she is excited about the work the committee has done so far, and the potential benefits it will have for the community.
“I think outdoor activities and recreation are very important to our community, and as a committee, we are doing everything we can to beautify the parks and make them even better,” Walters-Clark said.