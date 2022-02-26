SHERIDAN — After a week of frigid temperatures, Sheridan residents thought about being outdoors — without actually being outdoors — Tuesday as the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee presented the first in a series of monthly lunchtime conversations.
The discussion, hosted by Luminous Brewhouse, gathered dozens of Sheridan residents over the lunch hour for a panel discussion and casual question-and-answer session about open spaces. What does open space bring to Sheridan County? How does it impact Sheridan’s economy? What ways can community members collaborate to enhance or better use open space?
As some in attendance unwrapped sack lunches, others ordered glasses of kombucha from the bar, awaiting discussion.
The goal of these conversations is to foster public discussion around the use of open spaces and encourage collaboration among land use stakeholders across the county, from ranchers to conservationists, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said. Agriculture and natural resources — ranging from public parks to oil and gas — have always been essential to Sheridan’s local economy.
One of the Chamber’s five standing committees, the Ag and Natural Resources Committee, pulls together partners from across Sheridan — from environmental consulting firms to Sheridan College representatives, nonprofit organizations to natural resource industry leaders — to create a collaborative space and consider the committee’s chosen themes, Johnson said.
“It is a committee that really does focus on…increasing awareness around agriculture and natural resources and public lands,” Johnson said.
The committee has been planning to host a public conversation about open spaces since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said. In fact, the conversations were originally scheduled to take place in early 2020 but were canceled after two conversations due to the virus.
Tuesday’s lunchtime conversation featured Wyoming Wilderness Association Executive Director Khale Century Reno, land and ranch broker John Chase, rancher Doug Masters and Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker. While Chase explained his experiences brokering land deals and supporting local farmers, Parker discussed the ways Sheridan’s travel and tourism industry benefits from open spaces in the county. While Masters demonstrated the local economic benefits of ranching outfits, Reno defined the balance between wild lands and development.
The event’s speakers were chosen specifically to present different perspectives about the roles of private lands and public working lands and expose attendees to viewpoints they may not be familiar with, said Brad Bauer, conversation emcee and executive director of the Sheridan Community Land Trust, which sits on the Chamber’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
“The sessions are set up with speakers that are in broad categories of use of open space,” Bauer explained.
Bauer said there are no defined action items the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee hopes to mine from these discussions.
Instead, Bauer said participants will ask themselves a question during the fourth workshop this May: “Is there a project we want to go forward on or is it just enough that we got to know each other?”
Powder River Basin Resource Council Agriculture Organizer Pennie Vance said the discussion allowed participants to identify common interests — including the shared interest between landowners and conservationists to find balance between open and occupied spaces — even if they approach those common interests differently. It opens up people’s eyes to allies they may not have known they had, Vance said.
“These kinds of events do a really good job of opening doors to conversation…I think people really are listening to each other,” Vance said.
The Chamber’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will host one conversation each month, continuing with a discussion on outdoor recreation and its impacts March 22. The discussions will take place at Luminous, and there is no cost to attend.