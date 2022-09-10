Disposal site.jpg

Once all edible portions of the animal have been removed, the remaining carcass can be left in the field at the site of harvest. If the animal is removed from the field for processing, the carcass must be disposed of in an approved landfill or incinerator.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — Chronic wasting disease can be transmitted to other animals or into the environment from carcasses of harvested animals that are positive for CWD. To minimize the possibility of transmission to healthy cervids, Wyoming’s regulations require deer, elk and moose hunters transport only the following items within Wyoming from the site of the kill:

• Whole carcasses can be transported to a camp, private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor, or a CWD sample collection site in Wyoming provided that the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of kill or such parts are disposed in any approved landfill or approved incinerator in Wyoming. 

