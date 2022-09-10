SHERIDAN — Chronic wasting disease can be transmitted to other animals or into the environment from carcasses of harvested animals that are positive for CWD. To minimize the possibility of transmission to healthy cervids, Wyoming’s regulations require deer, elk and moose hunters transport only the following items within Wyoming from the site of the kill:
• Whole carcasses can be transported to a camp, private residence for processing, a taxidermist, a processor, or a CWD sample collection site in Wyoming provided that the head and all portions of the spinal column remain at the site of kill or such parts are disposed in any approved landfill or approved incinerator in Wyoming.
• Cut and wrapped meat; edible portions with no portion of the spinal column or head attached; cleaned hide without the head attached; skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; finished taxidermy mounts
Whole deer, elk and moose carcasses cannot be transported out of Wyoming. The only parts approved to leave the state are edible portions with no part of the spinal column or head; cleaned hide without the head; skull, skull plate or antlers that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; teeth; or finished taxidermy mounts. While these parts are permitted by WGFD to leave Wyoming, other states may have different transportation restrictions and requirements.
Please note that nothing in these requirements allows hunters to remove evidence of sex, species, or horn or antler development as required in the regulations.
It is illegal to dispose of a big game carcass on public or private lands (unless it is the site of the harvest) or along roadways. Carcasses should be taken to an approved local landfill or a carcass dumpster. Many landfills take carcasses for little or no charge. A statewide map showing landfill and carcass dumpsters sites, as well as hours of operation, can be found at www.wgfd.wyo.gov/Hunting/Carcass-Disposal-Sites