RANCHESTER — “I’ll never forget that trip,” said Russ Wilde — Tongue River Elementary teacher and leader of the school’s Adventure Club — as he recounted the events of a club trip to the University of Wyoming. He laughed as he described the students’ surprise when they met Pistol Pete and the UW cheerleaders and played on War Memorial Stadium turf.
The trip to UW was one of several stories that Wilde shared. He became club leader in 2017. The club has also taken trips to Cody to whitewater raft and visit the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area to learn how to cross-country ski and numerous other destinations and activities that change each year, excluding the fourth-grade trip to Cody.
The club is open to all students grades three to five. All they need is a signed permission slip from their parents or guardians, a journal and a desire to explore.
Wilde said Adventure Club is two parts learning and one part fun. Each destination relates to the student’s current lessons, and students research their destinations and write facts about them in their “adventure journals” before each trip.
The goal of Adventure Club is to instill learning skills and lifelong passions in students who would not have the opportunities to explore new activities outside of school, and to develop their sense of curiosity about the world around them.
“I see kids that when they started were terrified of getting on skis, and now they’re on the mountain all weekend,” Wilde said. “A student who couldn’t even get down the bunny hill now beats me down all the time.”
The club is funded through grants and donations, and Wilde said, has been fortunate to receive all the necessary funds. With ample funding, the biggest challenge is finding new destinations and activities each year.
“We try to be creative with our ideas. I try to come up with activities that kids aren’t familiar with to try and spark their curiosity,” Wilde said.
In the summer months, the club still meets. Wilde and other supporters teach students how to fly fish, set up and tear down a campsite and the importance of “leave no trace.” They take a three-day camping trip to Camp Roberts, where Wilde mentioned through hard luck it always manages to rain, teaching students important lessons in dealing with adversity.
In his days as a student, Wilde did not have a similar program until he reached high school, where he developed his passion for outdoorsmanship.
“Adventure is anything that will spark an interest in you that you will want to explore in your life, to get out of your comfort zone and hopefully find a passion for something that can become a lifelong activity for you,” Wilde said.