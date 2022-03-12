CHEYENNE — A bill increasing transparency in the land exchange process moves to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for consideration, following approval by the Senate Tuesday.
However, the bill received a major change before being approved by both bodies. A Senate Committee of the Whole amendment changes the timeline for public notice from a month after the land exchange application is received by the Office of State Land and Investments to a month after the OSLI director decides to proceed with the land exchange.
That determination can take as long as a year while OSLI staff complete background research and evaluate the exchange’s feasibility, bill sponsor Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said. Thus, the amendment effectively delays public notice by as much as a year. Currently, public notice is delayed by as much as a year-and-a-half after applications are submitted, Western said.
“It’s an OK compromise,” Western said during the concurrence vote in the House. “It’s a fair middle ground…Do I like it? Not really. Is it better than what the process is right now? It is.”
The bill was inspired in part by the Columbus Peak land exchange happening east of Dayton. Landowner Rick Clark, who lives within a mile of the State Trust Land Columbus Peak wants to acquire, said he was disappointed the bill wasn’t as transparent as Western had intended, but he was hopeful it was a step in a positive direction.
“I think, even though it didn’t turn out the way Cyrus wanted, it shows the Legislature is sympathetic to the public’s side in these land swaps,” Clark said. “Hopefully, it sends the message that the public and the Legislature both believe this process needs to be a little more open.”
House Bill 137 was created by Western to prevent land exchanges from happening primarily behind closed doors, with no public involvement. These land transfers often impact Sheridan County, which leads all other Wyoming counties in state land privatized since 1890, according to OSLI documentation.
“At some point, you bring that information to the public, and unfortunately it’s right at the end of the process (currently),” Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said during first reading of the bill in the Senate. “It’s the equivalent of having all of our deliberations be secret until second reading in the last house…The idea (of this bill) is you let people know early in the process so OSLI doesn’t waste their time on things that may not be palatable.”
The Columbus Peak exchange was first publicly announced on April 13, 2021, Clark said. The application was first submitted to OSLI on Aug. 2, 2019.
“To learn this had been worked on for almost two years and no one knew anything about it was difficult,” Clark said. “It was just kind of shocking that this could go through so quickly and so quietly. The public, on the other hand, only had a few months to voice their opposition or support to OSLI. Public opposition was around 90%....I think it should also be noted that there was unanimous opposition to this exchange by our Sheridan County state legislators.”
The Columbus Peak exchange, which proposes trading 628.35 acres of privately-owned land east of Dayton for 560 acres of state trust land located northwest of Dayton, raised a lot of concerns which local sportsmen and nearby residents are working to address with the Columbus Peak Ranch, Clark said.
“Some land exchanges are good,” Clark said. “They have worked favorably and opened up access to more land for hunters and sportsmen. But this land exchange is a trade for far inferior property compared to what the landowner is going to acquire. There is a huge amount of water on the state land that will be lost along with access for hunting and fishing. It will be pretty much lose-lose for outdoorsmen.”
The trade was tabled by the State Board of Land Commissioners in August 2021. As recommended by the SBLC, Clark and others have been working with Columbus Peak Ranch to reach a compromise since then. Clark said it was unclear at this point when or if a compromise will be reached.
Western’s bill was approved by the Senate on a 27-3 vote Tuesday. According to the Legislative Service Office, Gov. Gordon has up to three days to consider the bill. If the bill is not signed by him and not returned to the Legislature within three days, it will become law automatically.