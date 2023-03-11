SHERIDAN — Folks will have a chance to follow fly-fishermen as they adventure into the world’s unique and adventurous fly-fishing locations including locations throughout the U.S., Oman, Australia, Mexico and Cuba. Filmgoers will simultaneously contribute to stream bank restorations near the Bighorn National Forest on the North Tongue River.
“We are planning on using the funds to help stream bank restoration projects near the mountain on the North Tongue River,” said Trout Unlimited President John Madia. “It is an area that needs some serious reclamation to improve fish habitat by giving them more depth of water.”
Proceeds of the tour will be given to Powder River Basin Trout Unlimited and Fly Fishing International to support river reclamation near Sheridan in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Game and Fish.
“The annual Fly-Fishing Film Tour is a traveling roadshow of the best fly-fishing films in the world,” the film tours website said. “Our shows aim to create community, inspire, encourage, and support conservation efforts worldwide.”
The film tour this year will showcase nine fly-fishing films. The film’s trailers highlight the humorous adventures and natural beauty each film tour encompasses.
“We watched all the trailers, and it looks like a fantastic film,” said Fly Shop of the Bighorn’s employee Kolby Campbell. “I am really excited to see the film with how spread out the locations are this year.”
The Film Tour will be shown at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center March 13 starting at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are available for presale for $15 at the Fly Shop of the Bighorns and the WYO Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 or online at flyfilmtour.com.
For more information on this year’s Fly Fishing Film Tour and to view the previews for the tour, see flyfilmtour.com.