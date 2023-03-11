SHERIDAN — Folks will have a chance to follow fly-fishermen as they adventure into the world’s unique and adventurous fly-fishing locations including locations throughout the U.S., Oman, Australia, Mexico and Cuba. Filmgoers will simultaneously contribute to stream bank restorations near the Bighorn National Forest on the North Tongue River.

“We are planning on using the funds to help stream bank restoration projects near the mountain on the North Tongue River,” said Trout Unlimited President John Madia. “It is an area that needs some serious reclamation to improve fish habitat by giving them more depth of water.”

Tags

Recommended for you