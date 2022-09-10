03-05-21 hunting bill 2web.jpg
A hunter scopes an area of public land during deer season Oct. 10, 2020.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Game and Fish Department receives many questions from hunters each year, inquiring about using off-road-vehicles on their hunt. 

Wyoming law specifies it is illegal to shoot or attempt to kill any wildlife from any public road or highway. It is also illegal to fire any firearm from, upon, across or along a public road or highway. Public road or highway means any roadway open to vehicular travel by the public. The road surface, the area between the fences on a fenced public road or highway, and an area 30 feet perpendicular to the edge of the road surface on an unfenced public road or highway shall be considered the public road or highway. Established two-track trails on public lands are not public roads. 

