volunteer photo collage.jpg

Whether you’re 2 or 102, when you volunteer with Sheridan Community Land trust there’s something for everyone to do. Oliver Granger (photo No. 6), helped clean headstones at this spring’s Monarch Lutheran Cemetery cleanup. At the age of 2, Aubrey Samson was SCLT’s youngest volunteer. You can see her showing her mom Daisy Delaney (No. 7) how to pull posts at a fence removal near Parkman in August. The Explore History, Discovery Sessions and Unplug programs wouldn’t be possible without volunteers who share their time, knowledge and stories. David Nicolarsen (No. 2) taught young explorers about geology and even had them mine gypsum at a local quarry. Gordon Edwards (No. 4) and Emily Emond (No. 5) taught about the critters that live in Goose Creek. The Clearmont Historical Group helped tell stories about some influential women of southeastern Sheridan County, including Franz Felz (No. 8), who told her own story. Of course, trail work will always be a volunteer staple. At Hidden Hoot, individuals helped smooth tread (No. 3) while Kensly Lund (inset) took pictures. Sheridan High School students (No. 9) applied their skills building a bridge while Big Horn Middle School (No. 10) students helped at Red Grade Trails during a service day. John C. Schiffer Collaborative School students (No. 11) helped remove fence and invasive Russian olive at Bridges West. In September, First Interstate Bank (No. 1) employees joined SCLT to build The Brink Connector at the top of Red Grade Trails.

 Courtesy photos |

‘Tis the thankful season. It is a great time to pause, be mindful and think about all of the folks for whom you are grateful.

Since its inception, Sheridan Community Land Trust wouldn’t be able to serve our community if our community didn’t serve alongside us. While trails may be the first thing that come to mind when you think about volunteering with SCLT, as SCLT responds to more community needs, the ways you can give back to a place you love are nearly limitless.

Chris Vrba is director of marketing and development for Sheridan Community Land Trust. If you’d like to volunteer with SCLT, see SheridanCLT.org/Volunteer.

