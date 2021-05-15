SHERIDAN — Are you looking for a way to give back to the Bighorn National Forest where you recreate?
All you have to do is pick up your phone and use an app.
Several partnership opportunities identified by U.S. Forest Service staff on the Bighorn National Forest involves citizen science, which has now largely transitioned to recording data and learning about plant, animal and insect species from the convenience of several applications intended for any interested party to contribute their findings to local officials to better care for the land.
Bighorn National Forest Wildlife Biologist Bonnie Allison already utilizes several applications on her phone and encourages other to do the same in helping U.S. Forest Service staff with avian, Monarch butterfly and invasive species monitoring in the expansive 1,107,571 acres encompassing the Bighorn National Forest.
For birds and butterfly tracking, two apps exist for citizen scientists to learn and help collect data wherever they recreate.
Allison first suggests the eBird application and website created and maintained by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The app allows citizens to take photographs and record sightings wherever you are. Upon initial use, app users can download “packs” that help citizens identify common species in their area. The app also helps those who may be unsure about a certain species help identify them by providing information and reviews.
For families or those interested in exploring and challenging themselves, the application also provides checklists for users to learn about common species in the area in which they’re using the app.
“We look for sightings of bird species that we’re managing on the forest,” Allison said. “It’s really just a convenient way for anyone in the general public that enjoys bird watching to record their sightings wherever they’re located with the eBird app.”
Without funding available to go out and survey the areas in the Bighorns, the app help fills that gap.
“Since eBird has been out, I’ve been looking it in certain projects where I know we may have impacts to their habitat and I just want to verify if anybody’s seen them out there or if we have them present,” Allison said.
Similarly, Monarch and Milkweed species can be tracked through a website, monarchmilkweedmapper.org, where folks can submit photos taken elsewhere and help track data when they return to internet service.
Finally, with invasive species remaining a significant issue in the Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan County, BNF Range Conservationist Thad Berrett encourages people to learn about, document and help mitigate issues with invasive species in the Bighorns by gaining education and utilizing technology while in the Bighorns.
“I’m really hoping to get some interested outdoor enthusiasts that want to help us identify where these locations are of some of these invasive species and help map with this app that we’ve got,” Berrett said.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department staff created an application, the ArcGIS Survey123 field app, to help identify and document noxious weeds in the area.
“It takes one minute to go through the app, identify the species, take a picture, say who you are and you send it off into the satellites, and we’re able to track that information,” Berrett said. “More importantly, if people can get to know these species in areas that are back there three, four, five miles, if they could help know which ones you can pull.”
Knowing where the invasive species are throughout the forest and Johnson and Sheridan counties helps area weed and pest groups maintain the noxious weeds in areas they may have not known about before.
To learn more about areas of need or upcoming group events, contact Allison for bird or butterfly information at bonnie.allison@usda.gov or Berrett at wayne.t.berrett@usda.gov.