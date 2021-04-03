SHERIDAN — Area residents will have their chance to both help mule deer and potentially win a prize at the upcoming “Gun-A-Palooza” at the Black Tooth Brewing Company in Sheridan starting at 7 p.m. April 28.
The fundraiser for the Mule Deer Foundation is billed as a “lively and quick event” and is slated to include eight firearms being raffled off — both live and online — over a two-hour period.
The fundraiser is free to attend, but those wishing to participate in the raffles and silent auction will need to purchase tickets to do so. Individuals may also participate remotely, watching the raffles “live” on Facebook. Winners will be announced during the event.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase.
Individuals who register online prior to the event will be entered to win a $100 raffle package and participants ordering raffle packages in advance will also receive free additional raffle tickets as listed in each package.
Deadline for online sales will end April 26 at 11:59 p.m. However, individuals may still buy tickets at the event.
The Mule Deer Foundation was established in 1988 with the mission of ensuring the conservation of mule deer and black-tailed deer, as well as their habitat.
For more information on the upcoming Gun-A-Palooza or the foundation, visit online at muledeer.org or on Facebook by searching “mdfwyoming.”