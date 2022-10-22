image

These aquatic invasive species mussels were removed from a boat in the summer of 2014 at the AIS Check Station near Sundance.

CHEYENNE — Boat ramp and aquatic invasive species inspection hours at both Glendo and Keyhole state parks are adjusting to accommodate the waning sunlight hours.

Beginning Oct. 24, boat ramp use and AIS inspection hours will be limited to sunrise to sunset. Boaters can check the Keyhole and Glendo sunrise/sunset tables for time references. Ramp restrictions — and the requirement for an aquatic invasive species inspection before launching — are due to the threat of zebra mussels from Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota spreading to Wyoming.

