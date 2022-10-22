CHEYENNE — Boat ramp and aquatic invasive species inspection hours at both Glendo and Keyhole state parks are adjusting to accommodate the waning sunlight hours.
Beginning Oct. 24, boat ramp use and AIS inspection hours will be limited to sunrise to sunset. Boaters can check the Keyhole and Glendo sunrise/sunset tables for time references. Ramp restrictions — and the requirement for an aquatic invasive species inspection before launching — are due to the threat of zebra mussels from Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota spreading to Wyoming.
“With daylight reducing further into the fall, the hours must be adjusted so AIS inspectors can thoroughly inspect boats as well as for the safety of boaters and inspectors,” said Alan Osterland, chief of fisheries for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
At Keyhole boaters are limited to launching at Pine Haven — Coulter Bay ramp. Glendo boaters can launch only at Whiskey Gulch. All other boat ramps remain closed, and shore launching is prohibited. Boaters should plan for delays getting on the water.
Limitations are effective until both Keyhole and Glendo reservoirs freeze.
Over the winter Game and Fish will evaluate boating protocols for the 2023 season.