SHERIDAN — The Rocky Mountains take unique shape across each state in which the iconic range lies.
The Canadian Rockies are known for jagged peaks and large glaciers, noting several majestic water features like Takakkaw Falls, Athabasca Glacier and Lake Louise.
The southern region of the Rockies in Colorado prove second-most popular, with established trails and 14,000-foot peaks awaiting avid hikers and mountaineers. Tourists flood Estes Park annually, causing traffic jams and busy streets.
Wyoming’s Rockies remain less known and arguably less discovered. Some of the most popular hiking trails remain unmarked and surrounding towns have not boomed to Estes Park levels.
With use or discovery of new areas comes necessary maintenance, which the U.S. government recognized throughout the nation and up and down the Rocky Mountain region.
Because of that, the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act in August 2020 enabled federal land managers to take aggressive steps to address deferred maintenance and other infrastructure projects on national forests and grasslands through 2025, according to the U.S. Forest Service website. National parks, forests and outdoor areas saw a large increase in usage during the pandemic, therefore proving the act beneficial for areas in need of repair. Local forest officials said all projects on the list remain a high priority.
Sheridan County’s patch of the Bighorn Mountains and Bighorn National Forest is included in the list of proposed maintenance projects, which fiscal year 2022 projects were open to be commented on by the public until Nov. 30.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the FY2021 priority list of deferred maintenance projects, including Sheridan County. An extensive list exists for the Rocky Mountain region extending from Colorado to Wyoming to South Dakota and Nebraska.
“Prior to (Great American Outdoors Act), most of the Bighorn NF projects had one to two years of preparation and design work already invested in them, they are essentially ready to implement,” Bighorn National Forest engineer Jason Ruybal said. “Many of the projects were proposed for GAOA funding due to their meeting a health and safety need and are high priority projects for the forest.”
Every project — which the act website lists many for the Bighorn National Forest for both fiscal years — remains exciting and priority for local forest officials. Projects include roadway improvements, work on visitor centers, bridge repairs, tree clearing, trailhead improvements and other projects.
“We are excited about every one of the projects since each one will benefit public access and the improve visitor experience,” Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Officer Sara Evans Kirol said.
To see a full list of projects for 2021, visit bit.ly/343ghfg. To see the list for 2022, visit bit.ly/3qN8hsN.