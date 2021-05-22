People add all kinds of stuff to their garden soil. The soil amendments range from eggshells to coal. I’ve seen people add wood ashes and flowers of sulfur. Some of the strangest additives include dishwashing detergent and even beer.
While that last one breaks my heart, I think it is encouraging that gardeners recognize their soil may be deficient in some aspect and they want to improve it. But, when I ask the gardeners what they are trying to improve in their soil, things kind of fall apart. Sometimes they tell me, “I heard that adding this stuff will make my garden grow better.” Sometimes they say, “This is what my grandma always did, so I thought I’d try it.”
Master Gardeners are charged with promoting research-supported horticultural practices. In other words, we teach science-based gardening and we do not support home remedies.
While it is commendable that you want to improve your soil, first you should know what you need to improve. And, in order to determine any problems with your gardens soil, you need to test your soil.
There are many do-it-yourself soil tests available locally. The simplest home test kits cost about $7 and will quickly tell you the pH (acid content) of your soil, but that is all. There are a couple of businesses in the County that offer test kits that can give you not only the pH, but the quantities of the macronutrients nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium, as well. Those kits cost about $20 to $25.
Our own University of Wyoming no longer offers soil testing but gardeners can have their soil tested by Colorado State University. This is a good, comprehensive soil test and costs about $35. The results of the CSU test will not only tell you the pH and the status of the macronutrients, it will give you quantities of micronutrients like iron, magnesium, calcium and sulphur, as well.
It is important to monitor the pH of your garden soil, as pH affects the availability of nutrients. And, it is important to know the fertility of your soil prior to making a fertilizer investment.
To have your soil tested, you will need to mail a small sample to the lab in Fort Collins. First, go to the online site: soiltestinglab.colostate.edu. Then click on Horticultural Applications for Gardeners. You should then print the application form and fill it out to include with your sample.
Then, you will want to gather a composite sample from your garden. This is also easy. Take an ordinary trowel and dig a hole about 6 inches deep. Use the trowel to shave soil off the side of the hole and place it in a bucket. Repeat this procedure at several locations in your garden. Mix the samples thoroughly and then spread the soil out to let it dry. Pick out rocks, large pieces of root or wood. It is best to sift the soil through a screen with quarter-inch openings if possible. Then gather about 2 cups of dry, sifted soil and place it in a plastic bag and mail it in.
When you receive the results of your soil test, you will be able to approach improving your soils characteristics in a more scientific manner. I suggest you spend some time studying your soils report in a comfortable position like a recliner or a hammock. Who knows, you may even find a better use for your beer.