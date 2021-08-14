Every summer I look forward to seeing holes cut out of the leaves on my roses. That tells me the leafcutter bees have hatched and are nesting in my neighborhood.
Many gardeners would be concerned to find that some type of insect is causing damage to their plants, and may even consider taking drastic measures to control the problem. The only concern I feel when I see leaves close to the ground with “bites” taken out, is “Do I have enough flowers to support these girls?”
Leafcutter bees display the lifecycle that is typical for solitary bees. In summer, fully developed adults emerge from their cocoons, mate and then get to work gathering nectar and pollen to prepare nest chambers for next year’s bees. The males party hard and die off after a few days, and the females live for about four weeks.
Females spend their entire adult life working. Their work consists of assuring the survival of the next generation so the species can continue. They begin by lining a capsule at the back of a tunnel with leaf bits. Then they gather pollen, mixing it with a little nectar to form a pollen loaf. The female then deposits a single egg on the pollen loaf and seals the chamber with more bits of leaf material. Eggs hatch, and the larvae feed on the pollen loaf until cold temperatures cause them to shut down. Leafcutters overwinter as larvae. The following spring, when temperatures rise, the larvae continue to feed on the pollen loaf, complete their development, pupate and emerge in summer as adults ready to start the cycle again.
Leafcutters are more effective than honey bees at pollination, and yet they are less efficient at gathering pollen. Leafcutters gather pollen on hairs along their abdomen and head and really are quite messy about it. Their method of pollen gathering resembles dragging a dust mop that needs to be shaken out. A lot of pollen is moved by the bees so pollination of the flower is usually assured.
Leafcutter bees are raised commercially and used to pollinate alfalfa fields. The “beekeeper” will bring in specially designed bee houses and set them about the field that is to be pollinated. Next the bee cocoons are placed in houses. The adults emerge and get to work pollinating the alfalfa and filling nest tubes with pollen loaves and eggs which the beekeeper gathers and stores for use on next year’s crops.
We like to see leafcutters in our gardens because they are so effective at pollinating plants, many of which are not visited by honey bees. The pieces of leaf that are removed by these bees seem to have little effect on the growth of the donor plant. Leafcutters readily use the smooth leaves of peas, beans and strawberries in the vegetable garden. And they seem to prefer using the leaves of rose, hosta and lilac in the ornamental gardens.
More information about leafcutter bees can be found at extension.colostate.edu/docs/pubs/insect/05576.pdf
I hope the next time you notice holes being cut in the leaves of some of your plants, or you notice insects flying around that are carrying pieces of leaves under their bellies, you will think twice before reaching for the bug spray.