The Solitude Loop trail 038 circles the highest point, Cloud Peak, in the Bighorn Mountains. The 55-mile route climbs mountain passes, follows sheltered creeks, and provides beautiful 365-degree views of the Bighorn National Forest.
There are many access points, making the trail easy to hike in segments or in a longer single trip. Only 11 miles of the trail are outside of congressionally designated wilderness, which means there are special protections to regard.
In a newspaper clipping from circa August 1921, Bighorn National Forest Supervisor E.W. Tinker announced the Solitude Loop “Road” was complete ahead of schedule. The route was developed for horse riding and pack trains to access some of the most scenic portions of the forest for fishing, camping and hunting. At the time, it was the forest supervisor’s priority project.
The trail was built through some of the most rugged and highest elevations on the forest. It took large crews of workers about three years to complete the route. In 1920, a crew of 16 pushed through and finished a large section of the endeavor, making it possible to put the finishing touches on the trail the following summer.
The last portion of the project was done to relocate a section that was deemed too hazardous. We are grateful to the efforts of our predecessors and are happy to say most of the trail is much like it was in 1921.
If you decide to celebrate Solitude Loop’s 100th birthday by going on a hike, please remember to practice "Leave No Trace." Here are a few tips that will help make your trip enjoyable for yourself and those that come after you.
Plan ahead and prepare: Be sure to check the Bighorn National Forest website for a complete list of Cloud Peak Wilderness special regulations, https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/bighorn/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprdb5151832. These were put in place to protect the well-loved and fragile ecosystem. In the West and Middle Tensleep drainages it is required to pack out all solid human waste and there is a mandatory registration needed to enter the wilderness.
Travel and Camp on durable surfaces: Much of the trail is located at high elevations, which are easily trampled and can take generations to heal. Please stay on the trail and set up camp in places that will not impact the fragile plant and animal communities unique to this environment.
Dispose of waste properly: As previously mentioned, depositing human waste in the West and Middle Tensleep drainages is not permitted. Where it is legal, dig a cat hole at least 100 big steps away from water sources and trails. Pack out all litter and food scraps. Food can take years to decompose at high elevations and will be considered trash until then.
Leave what you find: Cloud Peak Wilderness has a rich human history and pre-history. If you find relics from the past, do no attempt to take them home with you. You would be destroying the opportunity of discovery for others and the story the object tells when left in place.
Minimize campfire impacts: Campfires are not permitted at elevations above 9,200’ or within 300’ of water sources or trails in Cloud Peak Wilderness. Consider using other sources to cook food and heat water such as camp stoves.
Respect wildlife: Life is difficult at high elevations. Do not chase or harass animals or try to take selfies with them. Leaving food can attract unwanted visitors, which could lead to human or animal injury or illness. Remember to enjoy animals from a distance.
Be considerate of other visitors: Many people visit the wilderness or forest to get away from city life or other people. Do what you can to prevent disturbing others by keeping your voice down or not using speakers to listen to music or your favorite podcast. Consider enjoying the sound of nature and let them persevere.
For more information about Leave No Trace go to lnt.org or visit the Bighorn National Forest’s website fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home.