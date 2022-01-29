SHERIDAN — Although most Wyomingites are accustomed to winter weather, surprise storms and oscillating temperatures are staples of the Wyoming winter, as are icy roads and hazardous driving conditions.
“As we all know here in Wyoming, you can drive 10 minutes or 10 miles and you’ll…have different weather,” said Sheridan Fire-Rescue Division Chief Chad Brutlag.
What can you do to ensure your vehicle drives safely for the remainder of the winter? The most basic step drivers can take to ensure winter vehicle safety is to adhere to their vehicle’s recommended maintenance plan, Brutlag said. Ensure your brakes are checked regularly, your oil changed and your vehicle regularly serviced. These preventative steps will help assure your vehicle is safe to operate when bad weather strikes, Brutlag said.
According to Steve Lieneman, owner of Coffeen Car Care in Sheridan, there are additional must-dos to ensure your vehicle is safe for the winter.
First, Lieneman said, pay attention to your tires. Notice to the tires’ tread depth to ensure a good grip on snowy or icy roads. A good rule of thumb, Lieneman said, is to place a penny in the groove of your tire. At an absolute minimum, the tire’s tread depth should reach the top of Abraham Lincoln’s head, or about 3/32 of an inch. Drivers of non-four-wheel-drive vehicles should also consider purchasing winter snow tires to increase traction on snow and ice.
Additionally, Lieneman said tires should be inflated to the manufacturer’s specifications to ensure the vehicle can withstand changes in tire pressure caused by dropping temperatures.
Second, get your battery checked, ideally before cool weather sets in. Marginal batteries fail more easily in cooler months, Lieneman explained, so it’s important to make sure yours is in good condition when it’s cold outside.
Third, ensure you have strong windshield wiper blades and the right kind of wiper fluid, Lieneman said. If your windshield wipers are growing weak, they’re particularly prone to cracking, splitting and coming apart during winter months as they attempt to battle snow and ice. Lieneman also said to confirm your windshield washer fluid is rated appropriately for cold weather to make sure it won’t freeze inside the fluid reservoir or on your windshield.
Beyond vehicle maintenance, Brutlag said paying attention to weather conditions — and adjusting your trip accordingly — also increases your likelihood of arriving at your destination safely. Plan out your route ahead of time, and check your destination’s weather as well as WYDOT or other maps indicating road conditions. Give yourself extra time to arrive and increase your following distance — or the distance between your front bumper and the tail lights of the car in front of you —when roads are icy and wet.
Brutlag also recommended letting people know when you’re leaving and when you plan to arrive at your destination.
In case of emergency — in case your vehicle maintenance is unsuccessful or the weather changes without warning — Brutlag and Lieneman said adding an emergency preparedness kit to your vehicle is an especially good idea in winter months.
Brutlag said to pack a source of light, heat and food in your vehicle. Make sure you have a flashlight and safety flares. Add an extra jacket and pair of boots — to block snow and wind — as well as blankets to your trunk. Carry some nonperishable food and water with you.
It’s also a good idea to pack a shovel and small bag of cat litter in your car in case you get stuck, Lieneman said, as the litter provides additional traction to tires stuck on a snowy or icy surface.
Lieneman also recommended drivers new to cold climates consider installing engine heaters in their vehicles, particularly on diesel-engine vehicles. Cars sold in non-freezing climates don’t have engine heaters installed in-factory.
“It’s a good thing to be prepared, especially if [you’re] not used to driving on snowy and icy roads,” Lieneman said.