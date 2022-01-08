SHERIDAN — A hunter education class will be held in Sheridan Jan. 20-22.
The class size is limited to 35 students with all registration done online on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a space, see wgfd.wyo.gov and click on the education link at the top of the page.
The class will take place Jan. 20 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheridan High School library. Those who sign up should bring a pen/pencil, a water bottle with lid, non-messy snacks and warm clothing for going outside for activities. A one-hour lunch break is scheduled Jan. 22.
There is no minimum age restriction for participants, but course material is written at a fourth-grade level. Children 12 or younger must be accompanied by an adult for the entirety of the class.
Students must participate in every session and pass a test at the end in order to earn their hunter education certificate. Successful completion of a hunter education course is mandatory in Wyoming for any individual born on or after Jan. 1, 1966, wanting to hunt with a firearm.