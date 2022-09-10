SHERIDAN — The Sheridan region, which covers much of northeast Wyoming, consists of approximately 85% private land. Many of these private lands are leased to outfitting businesses or the landowners have longtime hunters who return year after year to hunt their property. Securing permission to access private land for hunting can be challenging, particularly as hunting season approaches.
The regional Game and Fish office, game wardens and wildlife biologists do not maintain a list of landowners who allow hunting access. The department does not give out contact information for any landowners except those who choose to use the Landowner/Hunter Assistance Program to fill specific harvest needs. To access the names and contact information for landowners in this program, visit www.wgfd.wyo.gov and click on the green ‘public access’ button at the top of the page. Landowner requests/names on the page can change regularly throughout the hunting season, so check the webpage often.
Walk-in and hunter management areas are tracts of private land that the Game and Fish Department has leased from private landowners as part of the Access Yes program.
These areas are open for public hunting for specified species during specified times that the landowner designates.
As their name indicates, walk-in areas do not require permission slips and access is primarily via foot or horseback.
Hunters interested in accessing a hunter management area must secure a permission slip ahead of time through the Game and Fish website. Permission slips may be unlimited, first come first served, or issued through a limited quota drawing prior to the hunting season.
For any WIA or HMA you plan to hunt, you must read and agree to abide by the ranch rules that are specific to each area. Camping, hiking or other recreational activities are not permitted on these properties without the express permission of the landowner.
Hunting licenses with private land-only restrictions are valid on WIAs and HMAs, unless prohibited in a specific area’s ranch rules. For example, ranch rules specify that Antelope Area 23 Types 2 and 7 and Deer Area 19 Type 7 licenses are not valid on Johnson County WIA No. 7.
Also, please note that some WIAs and HMAs may have private and public land intermixed, so make sure you are on a private land parcel when harvesting your animal if you have a license type with a private land-only limitation.
To apply for a HMA permission slip:
1. You must have a license already purchased for the species you want to hunt — either through the draw or purchase a general or leftover license.
2. You will need to log in with either your sportsperson ID or you’ll be prompted with other identifying info.
3. You’ll be able to see the licenses that you currently have and what HMAs are available for you to apply to. Again, read the ranch rules thoroughly to make sure this is an area that will work for you and your license type.
4. You’ll need to have a general idea of the dates you want to hunt.
5. You’ll need to provide vehicle information including make, model, year, color, license plate and state for the vehicle you will take to hunt. If the vehicle changes, you can update your vehicle and reprint your permission slip before hunting.
6. Hunters may be restricted to a certain number of permission slips for certain HMAs.