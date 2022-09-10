HMA.jpg
Buy Now

Hunters must have permission to hunt on hunter management areas, like this one west of town.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan region, which covers much of northeast Wyoming, consists of approximately 85% private land. Many of these private lands are leased to outfitting businesses or the landowners have longtime hunters who return year after year to hunt their property. Securing permission to access private land for hunting can be challenging, particularly as hunting season approaches.  

The regional Game and Fish office, game wardens and wildlife biologists do not maintain a list of landowners who allow hunting access. The department does not give out contact information for any landowners except those who choose to use the Landowner/Hunter Assistance Program to fill specific harvest needs. To access the names and contact information for landowners in this program, visit www.wgfd.wyo.gov and click on the green ‘public access’ button at the top of the page. Landowner requests/names on the page can change regularly throughout the hunting season, so check the webpage often.

Recommended for you