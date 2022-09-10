SHERIDAN — During the late summer and autumn months, employees of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department field hundreds of questions about access to lands for hunting. Often, the inquiries are about how to gain access to a certain parcel of public land.
On Bureau of Land Management surface management status (land ownership) paper maps and most commercially available digital maps, such as OnX, lands are color coded by ownership.
Always double check the legend of each map you use, but generally, white is private land while public lands are color coded green for National Forest, yellow for BLM and blue for State of Wyoming (State) lands.
If you can access National Forest, BLM or State lands from a public road, access easement or by crossing private land where the landowner has given you permission to cross their private property, you can hunt the public lands during an open season if you possess the proper hunting license. Key words in the previous sentence are “public road.”
Roads on both digital and paper maps are typically shown as red lines. However, not every red line on the maps is a public road. Major highways and county roads are usually marked with a symbol and/or number, but the remaining roads are also shown as a red line or dotted red line on the maps. There is no way to determine if unmarked roads on digital or paper maps are public roads just by looking at the “thickness” of the red lines.
Also, somewhat confusing, is the appearance of a road that a hunter may encounter while in the field. There are many roads, especially in the Powder River Basin, that are well maintained gravel roads on private land that were built by energy companies to access oil and gas wells and infrastructure. These may be private roads that hunters are not allowed to use to access adjacent public lands.
Railroad tracks are also private property and it is illegal to walk on or cross over them to access public land.
A good resource to identify county and other public roads is the local county assessor office’s GIS website. Sheridan, Johnson and Campbell counties all have interactive maps available for viewing, printing or downloading. These websites are also valuable in determining land ownership boundaries.
Hunters can also go to the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments website to view and download a map showing State lands that are publicly accessible at lands.wyo.gov/land-and-lease-map-viewer
There are many other resources for hunters to help learn more about which public lands are and are not legally accessible. The Hunt Planner, available on the Game and Fish website, has interactive maps and other useful information about each big game hunt area in the state.
It is the hunter’s responsibility to know where he or she is hunting and avoid trespassing onto private property.
Questions about camping, off-road vehicles and similar land-use questions can be directed to:
Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office at 307-684-1100
Bureau of Land Management Newcastle Field office at 307-746-6600
Bighorn National Forest Tongue River Ranger District in Sheridan at 307-674-2600
Bighorn National Forest Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo at 307-684-7806.