state land.jpg
A sign designates Wyoming State Trust Land, open to public hunting, fishing and recreation use west of Sheridan Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — During the late summer and autumn months, employees of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department field hundreds of questions about access to lands for hunting. Often, the inquiries are about how to gain access to a certain parcel of public land.

On Bureau of Land Management surface management status (land ownership) paper maps and most commercially available digital maps, such as OnX, lands are color coded by ownership.

