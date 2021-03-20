CHEYENNE — Evading an amendment that would have reduced funding for increased hunter access, House Bill 122 has successfully passed through the Wyoming House.
The bill, which is currently awaiting review by the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, would open up millions of acres of currently inaccessible public lands.
The bill gives the Wyoming Game and Fish Department more financial leverage when negotiating with landowners to open their properties to hunters, bill sponsor Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said. It does this by fully funding the department’s AccessYes program, which works to develop walk-in areas and hunting management areas across the state.
The program would be funded by a proposed increase in the cost of the state’s conservation stamp, which would jump in price from $12.50 to $21.The Legislative Service Office anticipates the change would generate roughly $1.6 million a year with $1.4 million going to the AccessYes program to increase hunter access. The remainder would be used by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to fund wildlife crossings for migratory species and wildlife.
“We all know hunting is a big part of our heritage,” Western said during first reading of the bill in the House March 9. “And this is something that helps preserve that.”
During first reading, representatives expressed support for increasing access but also expressed concern about the steep increase in conservation stamp cost.
Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, recommended an amendment that would only increase the stamp price to $15. Under the amendment, the stamp would raise $555,090. $471,827 would go to AccessYes while $83,264 would be used by WGFD to fund wildlife crossings.
“I definitely think that access is an amazing thing, and I think it’s a good thing,” Haroldson said. “We are a state that has 3 million acres of public land that is locked, and AccessYes is a great program … But I just feel like, at this point of time, a 75% increase is extensive. That’s huge.”
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, spoke in favor of Haroldson’s amendment.
“Some of the people I talk to back home, you know, they’re trying to put meat in the freezer,” Jennings said. “Access is important, but … I look at this, and it is just another 75% tax.”
Still, Western argued hunters were willing to pay the price.
“Public access is a huge deal to hunters,” Western said. “If you go up to hunters on the streets of whatever your hometown is and ask, ‘What are the five things most important to you in hunting?’ almost without exception they’re going to say, ‘Public access is really important to me.’ … The fee increase is significant, but what we’ll get in return for it is equal if not greater … There’s no question that the programs on the books do work, and we as a hunting public get a return from this investment.”
Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, agreed.
“I hope that during public testimony in the committee, if our hunters were against this increase, they would have shown up in force,” Sherwood said. “Instead, I’ve only received emails in favor of this bill.”
Haroldson’s amendment failed on a voice vote. House Bill 122 was approved on third and final reading in the House with a 34-26 vote March 11.