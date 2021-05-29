SHERIDAN — When the Sheridan Community Land Trust opened its Kicking Horse and Link trails last year, there weren’t any grand openings — a sad reality of life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community just had to discover the trails for themselves, according to Chris Vrba, director of marketing and development for SCLT. And they did.
“We have run some trail counters, and there were way more people using the trails than we expected,” Vrba said. “Especially last year, community trails were essential for people’s physical and mental well-being and people took advantage of them. They were more important than ever before.”
Next month, the newly developed trails will be introduced to even more users for the first time through the Hidden Hoot Mountain Bike Race and Ride sponsored by the Bomber Mountain Cycling Club in collaboration with the land trust and the Sheridan Recreation District.
This race wouldn’t have been possible last year, and not just for social distancing reasons, according to event organizer Laine Parrish. The land trust’s completion of the Link and Kicking Horse trails last year completed a 10-mile loop that also includes the Soldier Ridge and Hidden Hoot trail system and created an ideal race course. The trail system, which can be accessed from Black Tooth Park, is located on private and city-owned property.
“The amazing part about this loop is that I can get on my bike from my house, and have a true mountain bike experience,” Parrish said. “The trail itself is flowy and fast, and the view is clear enough that you can see people coming and going. The fact that there is a 10-mile loop just outside of town is a huge draw for Sheridan, and we wanted to showcase what our community has to offer.”
Parrish said he hopes the bike race also fosters a sense of community and camaraderie lost in the last year.
“Our goal as a cycling club is to put on events where we can gather together and cycle together as a community,” Parrish said. “We want to bring the community together.”
There will be both a 9-mile single lap race and a 20-mile double lap race with both races covering stretches of the Hidden Hoot, Soldier Ridge, Kicking Horse and Link Trails, Parrish said. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each race.
The event has a $30 registration fee for adults and a $15 fee for children. Dollars raised from the event will be split between SCLT, which will use the dollars for future trail development in Sheridan County, and the cycling club, which will use the dollars for future events and races.
Vrba said he was excited the event would fund continued trail development in the county, but he was even happier it would draw attention to a “hidden gem” of the county’s trail system.
“It’s tucked down in a draw, and gives you the away-from-town feel while still being on the edge of town,” Vrba said. ”When you get up high, it gives you some gorgeous views of the mountains and there are tons of opportunities to view wildlife throughout that area. It’s just a great place to enjoy the beauty of our area, and we hope people come out and enjoy it. We want to get the community out on our community trails.”
The Hidden Hoot Mountain Bike Race and Ride will take place June 19, starting at 9 a.m. at Black Tooth Park. To register, visit www.sheridanrecreation.com.