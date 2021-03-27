I love to mountain bike, I dream of heli-skiing and I have skied some of the best lines of my life with the help of a snowmobile, but I’ve always felt that the health and well-being of the natural world should take priority over my love of recreating and assumed I was in good company… Well you know what they say about assumptions!”
These thoughts expressed by Peggie dePasquale, associate director for the Wyoming Wilderness Association, represent sentiments around a growing conflict. Last evening, WWA hosted a virtual premiere of the original film “The Palisades Project” at the Jackson Hole Center for the Arts. This collaborative project between WWA and Square State Film explores the intersection of motorized and mechanized recreation, wilderness conservation and the conflicts that have emerged.
In northwest Wyoming, this story is playing out in the Palisades Wilderness Study Area, one of the least fragmented landscapes in the Lower 48 states not yet designated as wilderness. The purpose of the film is to inform the public of this growing conflict and motivate opposing sides toward a solution for the Palisades WSA and other wildlands like it around the globe. The project expresses the importance of not only giving the Palisades a voice, but giving a voice to the Indigenous people often left out of public land conversations and to ensure their voices are heard.
Following the virtual screening, a panel discussion with several of those interviewed in the film allowed for the virtual audience to engage with the stakeholders who enabled the telling of this story.
The Wilderness Act of 1964 is a law that established the nation’s first Wilderness Areas and mandates how such landscapes are managed. These management prescriptions, including the omittance of motorized or mechanized technologies, provide the strongest available land protection, as to maintain the wild character of designated lands.
In 1984, U.S. representatives, including Wyoming Congressman Dick Cheney and Sens. Wallop and Simpson, passed the Wyoming Wilderness Act, which added an additional 1.1 million acres to our Wilderness Preservation System and established the Palisades Wilderness Study Area to be managed for its potential future inclusion as Wilderness. This WSA is only one half of the Greater Palisades Area, which is a quarter of a million-acre landscape that exists across both Idaho and Wyoming.
Management is complex because the landscape itself is complicated. Two states, two national forests, four county governments and countless interest groups are all tied up in the future of this one wild landscape. Just within the last few decades, a love for motorized and mechanized recreation has created a new wave of opposition to the protections provided by the Wilderness Act of 1964. Factions have formed, limiting the types of open-minded discussion that this film aims to inspire.
“The Palisades Project” acts as a case study for exploring the nuances of this growing conflict. Recreationists want access throughout the landscape, while conservationists passionately defend it as some of the most contiguous wild country left in our nation, deserving nothing short of full Wilderness protection.
This film provides the opportunity for differing sides of this issue to share their perspectives to inspire movement toward a solution for the Palisades WSA and other wild landscapes like it. Promotional shorts, information on the film and access to the premiere and panel discussion can be found at palisadesproject.org.
Join the discussion and pledge to be a part of the solution for one of Wyoming’s wild landscapes.