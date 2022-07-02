Parks and recreation play a role in many daily lives. Encompassing a wide variety of services such as youth and adult sports, aquatics, senior services and access to safe green space and playgrounds, the sphere of parks and recreation is vast.
In our community not all services are housed under the same umbrella, but organizations such as the Sheridan Recreation District, city of Sheridan, Sheridan County, Sheridan County YMCA, The Hub on Smith, Sheridan Community Land Trust, Tongue River Valley Community Center and many more cohesively provide a wide range of activities, services and support.
July is designated Parks and Recreation month. In 1985, Vice President George H.W. Bush endorsed July as the month acknowledging the importance parks and recreation play in the lives of Americans. In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution officially designating July as the recognition month.
National Parks have been claimed to be America’s best idea. Democratic at its root, national parks provide public access to lands owned by the people. The process of establishing National Parks has not been without some controversy, however Americans have continually shown their love and appreciation for public lands.
Community parks and recreation opportunities provide outlets for physical and mental health. Having access to well connected pathways, clean and safe parks, quality recreation programming and early childhood and senior care are all components of a desirable place to live. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we all recognized the benefits of safe, well-maintained parks and trail systems.
Access to aquatics facilities and learn-to-swim programs is a recreational amenity that is valuable to communities. We are fortunate in Sheridan that children have many opportunities to learn to swim through lessons at Kendrick Park Pool and the YMCA and programs at Sheridan County School District #2. Learning to swim is an important skill that can turn into a lifelong activity.
Parks are home to more than just athletic fields and picnic shelters. Community gardens such as the Food Forest in Thorne-Rider Park allow for conservation efforts that educate about local horticulture and pollinators. The Sheridan Community Land Trust provides great leadership in local conservation efforts, boasting many accomplishments including the Red Grade and Hidden Hoot trail systems.
Part of having a month recognizing parks and recreation is to tell the story of local agencies that provide quality community services. Another aspect is to encourage folks to advocate for parks and recreation services that matter to them. Citizen voices matter when it comes to allocating funding for community services, and it is important that elected officials hear what is important you.
Summer time in Sheridan is wonderful. There are so many opportunities to get outside and enjoy the outdoor recreation amenities that have kept so many of us in the area. As we approach Independence Day on July 4th, take advantage of one of the many parks and recreation opportunities available, get away from the distractions that have plagued us lately, and reflect on the many reasons to be grateful to be an American.