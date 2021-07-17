During my last few months of undergrad in 2020, I found myself searching for opportunities that would allow me to earn money to pay off student debt and gain experience in my desired career field.
I assessed my options for quite some time and eventually narrowed it down to either working a full-time job or joining AmeriCorps to see where it would lead me. I focused most of my time on applying to various listings on the AmeriCorps website, and after searching for positions that met my criteria across the United States, I landed on the amazing gig that I currently have.
My dream is to become a National Park Ranger, where I can teach others about the history and ecology of our country’s protected areas and encourage people to love and care about the earth we live on. To do this, I felt like I needed additional experience under my belt, aside from my environmental management and policy degree. I accepted this AmeriCorps position because I knew it would give me some experience with youth education and outdoor activities.
I came to Sheridan as an AmeriCorps member for the Antelope Butte Foundation, this past December 2020. Coming from the southeastern U.S., Sheridan felt very different to me and took a lot of getting used to. I moved into a house with strangers, in a town I’ve never been before and was about to try new things for the next 9 months. Not to mention that I was far away from everybody and everything I knew. It was very hard to adapt at first, but as I started getting more in touch with the community and with the projects at Antelope Butte, it started to all come together for me.
My experience has been unlike everyone else’s. During my first day of learning how to ski, I sprained my MCL. This injury put me in a knee brace and prevented me from being able to learn to ski along with everyone else during their ski instructor training. During the four to six weeks of healing, I learned how the mountain operated, and I was able to get very hands on with lessons and program sign-ups and organization.
In the beginning, I felt very separated from everyone else. They were teaching ski and snowboard programs and I was helping out elsewhere. I soon began to realize that I was doing a lot of good work and taking stress off of many shoulders.
I had a lot of interaction with the ski instructors, and I could easily help them plan their days, as I knew who and how many students to expect for various programs and lessons at Antelope Butte each day.
There were a few weeks after I was healed where I began to learn how to snowboard. That was so much fun for me and was very exciting. I was looking forward to catching up with everyone else. My luck took a turn for the worse and I dislocated my knee while working at my other job. That put me out for the rest of the season.
Though my plans had changed from when I initially got here, I still was able to learn a lot, and get a great sense of the surrounding communities and what ski culture is like. Most importantly, even on the sidelines, I was still able to help out program participants on the magic carpet and in the rental shop, make them laugh and improve their experience learning to ski and snowboard. I like to think when they grow up and remember why they love to ski or snowboard, they remember me and my fellow AmeriCorps members in their memories too.
Now, as we lean into summer, I can proudly say that I’m almost completely healed from my second injury, and I am able to participate so much more. As an Antelope Butte AmeriCorps member, I’ve also been able to help out local nonprofits like Rooted in Wyoming, Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns, Tongue River Valley Community Center, Sheridan Community Land Trust and Sheridan Recreation District.
I’ve helped build and maintain trails throughout Sheridan, teach children in schools about the fun of gardening, organize a library, go on hikes and bike rides with kids from different schools, survey campsites while backpacking, build a house, do plenty of arts and crafts, and so much more. Each day is different in some kind of way. I never know what adventure truly awaits.
As my term here draws to a close in the next month, I am amazed with and proud of myself for committing to something so very foreign to me. I am sad to leave such an amazing group of people in a community that strongly supports all of these great things being done.
These past 8 months have given me a lot of time and opportunity to learn and grow as a person. I am grateful to be a part of such a fantastic group of individuals helping out where they can, and I am thankful to have been able to experience everything that I have so far.
I am excited to see how the Antelope Butte Foundation and its AmeriCorps program continues to grow and the impact of the organization. I am even more excited to translate everything I have learned this past year into my big move back to the East Coast and my future in the outdoor recreation field.