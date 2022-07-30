SHERIDAN — Several agriculture and conservation organizations, including the Sheridan County Conservation District, Sheridan Community Land Trust, University of Wyoming Extension and more, will present a working lands lunch and field day Aug. 10. The event, organizers said, will offer landowners a glimpse into the possibilities of incorporating regenerative agriculture practices into Sheridan County agriculture operations while expanding local knowledge of these practices.
While elements of conventional agriculture — such as soil tilling, leaving soil uncovered and the application of chemical pesticides — can leave soil stripped of nutrients and release extra carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, regenerative agriculture implements certain practices, such as adaptive grazing and cover crops, to limit soil degradation and help crops adapt to drier climate conditions.
“[Regenerative agriculture techniques] are tools to help our local ranches remain successful: successful businesses and successful stewards of the land,” said Brad Bauer, executive director of the Sheridan Community Land Trust.
Soil health — and the agricultural processes that lead to healthy soil — will be at the forefront of the working lands lunch and field day next month, said Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski. The field day will include visits to working ranches, during which local agricultural producers will discuss their experiences — both fruitful and unsuccessful — with regenerative agriculture techniques, including managed grazing, soil regeneration, alternative forages and cover crops.
The event’s agenda includes visits to dry land and irrigated agricultural operations at Little Horn Ranch, Koltiska Cattle and Hay and the University of Wyoming’s Wyarno Research and Extension Station, said Andrew Cassiday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service’s local district conservationist.
Educators from the University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center will also present during the event to showcase practices adapted to the local landscape. Regenerative agriculture is a hot topic right now, particularly with rising hay prices and drought conditions, said UW Extension educators Caitlin Youngquist and Alejandro Orozco-Lopez. By providing information on both the science behind regenerative agriculture and how local agricultural operations have implemented it, Orozco-Lopez said the event is intended to lead local producers to ask themselves: “This is working here. What will fit best for my operation (and) my goals?”
Bauer said he hopes the discussion between regenerative agriculture operators and interested event attendees will generate a “community of learning” and help land stewards determine whether these practices are right for them.
“It continues to be a farming and land management tool that is of interest to several community members,” Bauer said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to learn from each other on where ranches are incorporating it into their operations.”
Rogaczewski said the event will be the first in a series of workshops and discussions intended to develop a local knowledge base on soil health, regenerative agriculture and natural resource topics over the next few years.
“There just seems to be more and more interest in these topics from all types of operations, and each for different reasons," Cassiday said. "So it is a great opportunity to develop local expertise to draw upon in the future…We are fortunate to have a fantastic, diverse and growing partner working group on this with a ton of energy and excitement, so it should be really good.”
The working lands lunch and field day will take place Aug. 10 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and include lunch. To register or learn more about the event, visit the conservation district’s website at www.sccdwy.org.
