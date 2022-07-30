SHERIDAN — Several agriculture and conservation organizations, including the Sheridan County Conservation District, Sheridan Community Land Trust, University of Wyoming Extension and more, will present a working lands lunch and field day Aug. 10. The event, organizers said, will offer landowners a glimpse into the possibilities of incorporating regenerative agriculture practices into Sheridan County agriculture operations while expanding local knowledge of these practices.

While elements of conventional agriculture — such as soil tilling, leaving soil uncovered and the application of chemical pesticides — can leave soil stripped of nutrients and release extra carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, regenerative agriculture implements certain practices, such as adaptive grazing and cover crops, to limit soil degradation and help crops adapt to drier climate conditions. 

