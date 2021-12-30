SHERIDAN — On Jan. 1, 2022, Absaroka District Interpretive Ranger Linley Mayer will pull on hiking boots and a warm coat and lead visitors on hikes around Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site’s parade grounds and surrounding wilderness as part of the national First Day Hike program.
The program, adopted nationally in 2011, is an effort by the U.S. National Parks System to promote healthy and active lifestyles and foster a meaningful connection between visitors and local parks. Across Wyoming, several parks and historic sites participate in the event, including Fort Phil Kearny and Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan.
The difficulty of the hike depends on the park. For those wanting a casual hike, Mayer said, they will meet at 1 p.m. for a 1-mile hike around Fort Phil Kearny’s parade grounds. Avid hikers will meet at 2 p.m. for a rigorous 4.2-mile hike to Pilot Knob and back. Before each hike, Mayer will provide a brief lecture on the fort’s history. Hikers are encouraged to dress for inclement weather. Healthy snacks and warm drinks will be provided as well as hand sanitizer and masks.
In previous years, the Fort Phil Kearny site saw 30-40 people attend the challenging hike. 2022 is the first year the site has offered the light hike.
“I wanted to continue to provide the difficult hike for those people who enjoy it, but this year we wanted to offer a more accessible hike for others as well,” Mayer said.
Unlike the wilderness of the Fort Phil Kearny site, the Trail End hike is an urban hike. At 10 a.m., Site Superintendent Sharie Shada will lead hikers from the mansion and through new and historic neighborhoods in northwest Sheridan, stopping at points of interest to enlighten hikers on the city’s history.
The Trail End hike features only a few slight hills and is perfect for all ages, including children in strollers. Leashed pets are allowed. The event is also free to attend. Visitors are encouraged to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines.
Trail End has drawn as many as 70 people for the hike on New Year’s Day. Shada said on one occasion the weather was 12 below zero and several people still came to hike.
Shada said the First Day Hike program is an educational opportunity. Shada, a self-proclaimed history buff, spends much time poring over historical documents and records to prepare a script for the hike. She has enlightened hikers on the Sheridan trolley, the bison and elk pasture and several other stories.
“The hikes are another way for us to teach people about history. People are really interested in learning things about their town that they didn’t know,” Shada said.
Mayer believes the program is also a great opportunity to connect people to their state parks.
“We are working to inspire communities and enrich lives. I think this is a great way to do that,” Mayer said. “We’re facilitating an emotional and intellectual connection to the park.”