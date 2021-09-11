With hunting season here, a lot of people are out enjoying the forest. Once you get your camp location, have your tag and all your gear in order, don’t forget to take a few moments to consider how you’re going to travel on the forest this year. In this case, it’s not which vehicle you should take, necessarily, but more about being mindful of where you drive, ride or hike.
The Bighorn National Forest gets a lot of use year-round from thousands of visitors. This use ranges from snowmobile and backcountry skiing over the snow to stand up paddle boards and ATV/UTV use in the summer. Practically every corner of the forest is visited by people recreating each year, and every choice we make can have an impact on the health of the forest, the wildlife that live there and the experience of forest visitors.
Please stay on designated routes and consider hiking to scout from the ridgeline or vantage point. Don’t make shortcuts between roads or turns. This time of year, one set of tracks will be easily visible, and many more people will follow them until a new route is formed. If the road is wet and you’re causing ruts, it’s time to turn around and consider another less damaging option.
If the road is too rough for your skill level or vehicle, consider taking a more appropriate vehicle or travel elsewhere rather than driving parallel to the existing road because it appears smoother. Behavior like this can lead to erosion and costly repairs.
Be sure to contact land managers for maps or regulations so that you know where you can legally travel. A great resource to have with you is the free Bighorn National Forest’s Motor Vehicle User Map. You can pick one up at any of our local offices, online or by downloading it on your smart phone. Details can be found on our website, fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/maps-pubs.
Regulations can change from year to year and sometimes temporary closures are in effect. To avoid surprises, check with local offices before you travel to your favorite spot.
The Bighorn National Forest allows motorized off-road camping up to 300’ off the road if no resource damage occurs. Please don’t push this distance, as there are already hundreds of legal camping options. When selecting your spot, consider using a legal location that is already impacted, rather than making a new one. If possible, camp about 200’ from water; some locations have a regulation of camping at least 100’ from water sources.
Many forests in Wyoming and the surrounding region have a year-long stay limit, but on the Bighorn National Forest, there is a 14-day stay limit from June 1 to Sept. 30.
Make sure you don’t leave your stock in one location so long that bare ground begins to appear. Please move them around to avoid damage to the range.
We all share this beautiful place and each of us is responsible for making decisions that will protect our safety and that of others, along with the health of land we all care so much for. Good luck with your hunt and please recreate responsibly.