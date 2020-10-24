SHERIDAN — It likely comes as little surprise that more than one individual has died and been buried in the Bighorn Mountains. Those mountain graves tell stories of the area's past. Here are details of some of the earliest documented and marked pioneer graves in the Sheridan County section of the Bighorn National Forest.
Dead Swede Campground
Before it was a serviced camp site complete with seasonal hosts and a fun mound of rocks to climb, the area that now hosts the Dead Swede Campground in the Bighorn National Forest was the location of the initial timber mill that manufactured railroad ties that were sent down the locally infamous Tongue River flume.
There are three marked graves on that site that stem from the logging community that once existed there.
George B. Henton is the first grave incorporated within the Dead Swede Campground, and his is the only headstone on the site that positively identifies the occupant of the burial plot. The circumstances of his death were reported in The Sheridan Post Feb. 25, 1910. Henton had been a logger working at the Woodrock sawmill, but had abruptly quit his job two weeks prior and had gone to Ranchester, where he spent his life savings on a drinking spree. He then made his way back up the mountain and returned to the tie camp in poor physical health. He was unable to procure any additional liquor there and “appeared to be a nervous wreck.”
Henton, who was approximately 50 years old, approached the company doctor about obtaining some laudanum, a tincture that contained powdered opium, the era’s equivalent of morphine. Suspecting Henton intended to overdose, the doctor instead prepared another solution that was harmless. When Henton realized the preparation was not going to work for his intended means, he inflicted self-harm with an axe.
The other two graves at the Dead Swede Campground are marked “Unknown.” A historical data file of the U.S. Forest Service compiled in 1951 asserts those two graves are those of itinerant timber workers whose identity has been lost. A ranger contacted several of the old timber workers who were there at the time, and while they remembered the deaths, they were unable to provide details regarding identity or circumstances of the deaths.
A historical memoir titled, “In Our Neck O’ the Woods,” by Charles Rawlings mentions the death of a man called “Deafy,” who died from pneumonia as a result of the fire of 1898 that destroyed the mill. It is acknowledged he was likely buried in that vicinity and could be one of the “Unknown” graves.
Forest Supervisor John F. Douglas reported the grave of Henton and the two unknowns were marked with concrete headstones and fenced off by a Ranger Dickson.
Lost hunter at Dry Fork
Delmar F. Yokum is laid to rest on the point of the ridge overlooking Dry Fork, just west of where the Garland Gulch Trail leaves Dry Fork Road. Yokum got caught in a heavy snowstorm and died from exposure probably on Oct. 17, 1932. His body was found by Kerns Cattle Outfit Range Rider Joe Denton on July 31, 1933, about two and a half miles up Lake Creek. Yokum was found in a “Very comfortable sleeping position with the head cradled on one arm as if he had just lay down for a nap. His rifle was leaning against a rock beside him with the end shot off the barrel. He had apparently fallen down and jammed it in the snow and then tried to fire a signal shot.”
Baby grave at Little Tongue
The Forest Service report also details an infant grave at the junction of the Little Tongue and the Turkey Creek Saddle. No details are known, but the grave is marked with a concrete headstone.