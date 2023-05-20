SHERIDAN — Sheridan nonprofit Science Kids released its second season of NatureWY, an outdoor science education series on Wyoming PBS. The second season of the series highlights pollination, food webs, ponds and rivers, buildings for bees, camouflage and erosion.
Each episode also includes activity guides for parents at home and full lesson plans for instructors which can be found at wyomingpbs.org/naturewy.
“The short videos provide fun and informative information and activities that teach something about the outdoors to anyone who watches them,” said Julie Rieder, executive director of Science Kids.
NatureWY saw success with its first season receiving the 54th annual Public Media Award in 2022.
“Our hope is that NatureWY comes to life in the classroom. We have been awarded a national level award for NatureWY being an educational resource in the classroom,” Rieder said.
All of the episodes are geared to be user-friendly, affordable and made of everyday household materials. The activities in NatureWY were designed so that any child in Wyoming or elsewhere in the nation could do the activities without being excluded.
The class Creeks and Critters was filmed for the use of NatureWY episodes Ponds and Rivers as well as the “Food Webs” episode. The class Precious Plants and Powerful Pollinators was filmed for the use of NatureWY episode “Building for Bees” with Sara (Hackworth) Flores. Another class that was used in the filming of the second season of NatureWY is Hands-On Nature, which was filmed for the “Camoflauge” episode and the “Erosion” episode.
“I love the pollination episode as it has the viewer slow down and watch as they create a pollination map,” Rieder said.