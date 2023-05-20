05-20-23 OUTDOORS science kids naturewyweb.jpg
Wyoming PBS films NatureWY with Science Kids Aug. 2, 2022. Season two is now available online.

 Courtesy photo

SHERIDAN — Sheridan nonprofit Science Kids released its second season of NatureWY, an outdoor science education series on Wyoming PBS. The second season of the series highlights pollination, food webs, ponds and rivers, buildings for bees, camouflage and erosion. 

Each episode also includes activity guides for parents at home and full lesson plans for instructors which can be found at wyomingpbs.org/naturewy.

