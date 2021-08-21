Have you ever been to Wyoming’s amazing Red Desert area? Growing up in Wyoming, but primarily adventuring among the northern parts of our state, I hadn’t gotten to this unique part of the state until several years ago.
Sand dunes, a desert elk herd, gold mines and incredible cultural aspects make this vast area one not to miss. Wyoming Wilderness Association hosted its June board meeting specifically in South Pass City and included an adventure into the Honeycomb Buttes Wilderness Study Area.
Next month we will be returning to this area. WWA and partners are once again organizing and hosting Run the Red, Wyoming’s premier ultra-trail-race dedicated to conserving the vast, rugged and historical landscape of the Red Desert. This year’s race takes place on Wyoming Public Lands Day Sept. 25 and runners will be tackling one of three courses (100K, 50K, half-marathon) to experience one of the last undeveloped, high-elevation sagebrush ecosystems in the nation while celebrating the Red Desert’s history, wildlife and outdoor recreational opportunities.
Run the Red begins in the former gold mining community of South Pass City and takes runners through the Northern Red Desert. Depending on the race distance, runners may wind through a maze of canyons, badlands and miles of open country while traveling through the Oregon Buttes and Honeycomb Buttes WSAs.
Originally conceived in 2014 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act of 1964 and the 30th anniversary of the Wyoming Wilderness Act, Run the Red has become an annual celebration of the Red Desert and in 2019 the race celebrated the inaugural Wyoming Public Lands Day. As efforts to conserve the Red Desert gain traction, this event offers runners the unique opportunity to explore one of the most open, wild and starkly beautiful public landscapes remaining in the lower 48.
Our intent is to showcase the desert and its values, and leave folks eager to return, explore and share their experiences. This is much more than just a race. Run the Red is also envisioned as a gathering for the diverse communities that use and love the desert — Indigenous community members, history buffs, ranchers, horse packers and outdoor enthusiasts of all sorts. In addition to the foot races, local music, Red Desert tours, speakers, food, beverages and local advocacy opportunities are all being planned as part of a celebration of the Red Desert and Wyoming Public Lands Day. The festivities are open to all, not just race participants. To learn more about the event, see runthereddesert.com.
We would love to see you in this part of our wild state!