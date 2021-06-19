It was New Year’s Eve, I was wearing a floor-length dress with no intention of showing my bare legs. There were a lot of other important details to focus on, so I didn’t bother to shave my legs before my wedding five-and-a-half years ago. To be honest, I have such fine and nearly transparent leg hair that I rarely make shaving a top priority, except before I go backpacking or on any multi-day outdoor escapade.
It’s not that I am afraid my adventure partners will judge me, or that my legs will become overgrown during the course of my outing. Oh no, it is far less sensible reasoning that drives my behavior. This has been my habit for the past decade, ever since I took my first National Outdoor Leadership School Wilderness First Aid course.
To be clear, this is not a NOLS-recommended practice. In fact, during the nearly 130 hours of NOLS-led wilderness medicine training I have taken, I have not heard a single instructor refer to shaving one’s legs for any reason. However, they do go to great lengths discussing the importance of cleanliness and avoiding infection during the wound care portion of these courses.
Using deductive reasoning — hair holds on to dirt, so hair removal is one thing I can do preemptively to increase my chances of keeping a potential leg wound clean in the backcountry — this pre-trip habit is something I developed all on my own. Though I am now secretly hoping that upon reading this article, someone in the NOLS Wilderness Medicine curriculum development department will add this proprietary tip to all of their courses.
Two weekends ago, I spent 16 hours at Big Horn High School renewing my NOLS Wilderness First Aid certification. While outdoor education and recreation are no longer my profession, I still feel it is important to maintain some level of knowledge so as to be able to confidently navigate unexpected circumstances that may arise when I am out with family and friends. Thanks to the Sheridan Area Search and Rescue who regularly host the course, I have had the opportunity to stay up to date with my trainings.
Per state statute, all 23 Wyoming counties must have a search and rescue crew that is overseen by our respective sheriff’s departments. Most counties, including Sheridan, have a well-organized nonprofit search and rescue group that works as a volunteer arm of the sheriff’s office. SASAR, as we know it today, has been in existence since 1991, and has 29 active members. In 2020, these dedicated folks drove more than 3,500 miles and donated nearly 900 hours of their time to help with 16 rescue operations.
Aside from being asked if you’d like to donate to Search and Rescue when purchasing a Wyoming Game and Fish license or tag, how often do you think of our SASAR team? This group of people, who make up less than 1% of the population in our county, doesn’t seek a lot of attention, and we generally don’t like to even think about them because that leads to considering a circumstance in which we would need their help. By and large, they understand and are fine with that.
However, if you want to go out of your way and say “thanks for looking out for the rest of us,” or perhaps even make a donation, the SASAR has a Facebook page, you can drop a note to sheridan.co.sar@gmail.com, or a check at the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.
I feel good knowing that if they ever have to rescue me from the Cloud Peak Wilderness, I will at least have smooth legs.