It can almost feel like an obligation to be active during the summer. The days are longer, swimming pools are open and folks have an opportunity to pull their motor boats out of storage. Starting the summer season out strong is easy, we are all sick of the wet and mud from the spring and just want some decent weather days.
At a certain point in the summer, it really feels like someone turned up the heat. This is about the time I lose all motivation for routine exercise. I might sneak out the front door a few nights a week after 9 p.m. to run a couple of miles in cooler temperatures, but that can be a difficult routine to keep while trying to maintain a normal sleep schedule.
As we enter the dog days of summer and start to battle the heat to stay active, there are several things to take into consideration. When precautions are taken, people can avoid heat-related illnesses like heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It is important to pay attention to how you are feeling during the activity, if you are beginning to experience muscle cramps, excessive sweating, dizziness or visual problems, it is important to take action and lower your core body temperature.
When trying to create a daily routine of outdoor activity during high temperatures, make sure to take timing into consideration. High exertion activities are a good fit for an early morning time slot if you have the motivation. Mornings generally offer a cooler temperature; typically avoiding afternoon outdoor exercise is a good idea.
Staying active in hot weather conditions requires proper clothing. Choosing clothes that are light in weight and color is essential. Taking material into consideration can also be beneficial. Certain dry fit materials offer good protection from the sun while also wicking moisture off of skin.
Understanding your body’s exertion limits in the heat is very important. Awareness that you will not be able to exert yourself in 100-degree heat the same way you would be able to in 65-degree temperatures is a necessary message to carry. Allowing time for hydration breaks and time out of direct sunlight can make a major impact on the enjoyment of your outdoor excursion.
Preparation for exercise in the heat begins well before the time of the activity. Hydration is a key to having a good experience exercising in the heat. Hydrating only during the activity is not sufficient for ensuring your body has enough fluids. It is important to drink water steadily throughout the day, every day, to make sure you are as prepared as possible for physical exertion in the heat.
Taking time to adapt to the heat also allows for a smooth transition. Steadily increasing duration and effort level in the heat can give your body the time it needs to adapt to the new conditions.
No matter the weather conditions, staying positive and making a plan can help you make the most of your outdoor activity.