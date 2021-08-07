For the first time since I joined in 2016, this past week, the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission held our quarterly meeting in Sheridan. Touring Ft. Phil Kearny, Trail End State Historic Site and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center with department staff and my fellow commissioners from around the state made me tremendously proud.
However, most likely because I am quite familiar with the aforementioned local gems, they paled in comparison to the trip we took to the LX Bar Ranch on day one.
If you have never heard of the LX Bar, I encourage you to look into it. Built between 1910-1914, the LX Bar was the second of John B. Kendrick’s 11 cattle ranches. While I am no historian and I certainly don’t purport to be an authority on the place, I will declare to be its newest, biggest fan.
The most recent owner of the property gifted it to the department of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources, and it became a State Historic Site in 2016. As the local SPCR commissioner, why then was this my first time visiting the site? And, why is this likely the first time you’ve heard about the acquisition? Unfortunately, because of it’s location “on the other side” of the Powder River, there is no public access.
Per the terms of the agreement with the benefactor, the state has 10 years from the time of the gift to create access to the site. If you just counted it on your fingers you’ve figured out that means if there isn’t public access to the LX Bar Ranch State Historic Site in the next four years, we could lose the asset altogether.
After we toured the LX Bar, we spent a great deal of our meeting time discussing the department’s dilemma. On one hand, outright building a 350-foot foot bridge across the Powder River would cost between $10 and $15 million dollars. That kind of expenditure probably wouldn’t be prudent for a number of reasons.
Alternatively, the LX Bar Ranch is a genuine, one-of-a-kind treasure. For starters, there is no ranch in the state for the general public to visit and learn about the culture that shaped Wyoming.
In terms of showcasing Cowboy State culture and history, the LX Bar has it all.
The main house has five bedrooms, all of which have exterior entrances from the porches, plus a room for a bathtub, living/dining room, kitchen, pantry, walk-in closets, an unfinished upstairs and a full basement. There is no running water at the ranch, but they did put drains/pipes inside the main house and bunkhouse.
Each of the Kendrick Cattle Company ranches had a different function, and historically, the LX Bar was the ranch at which they took care of the animals. One barn is even referred to as the “hospital barn,” and then there is the dipping trough.
Called a plunge dip today, cattle swam through this cement trough filled with pesticides to kill external parasites, like ticks.
The barn is big enough to fit 12 teams of horses inside, and the stone corners inside the barn are rounded so that horses wouldn’t cut themselves on the stone. The southern side of the chicken coop is entirely glass and the building uses passive solar energy to generate heat. Other buildings on site include a blacksmith shop, cowboy bunkhouse and laundry/ice house.
A significant amount of time, energy and research has already gone into this project but no solution yet realized. If you have any bridge -building ideas you’d like to share, please contact the Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites Absaroka District Manager, Misty Stoll, at misty.stoll@wyo.gov.
According to one of the United States’ most beloved Olympians, Mary Lou Retton, “Rather than focusing on the obstacle in your path, focus on the bridge over the obstacle.”
In this case, time is of the essence. We need to focus on how to build a bridge over the Powder River so the LX Bar Ranch State Historic Site, and Wyoming heritage at its best can be shared for generations to come.